Here is a 3 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom on the border of Bed Stuy and Clinton Hill. This apartment is absolutely huge. There is a separate eating space where you could set up a formal dining area. You have a beautiful walk-through kitchen with updated appliances. The living room space is big enough to have a full living set up as well as entertain guests. The bedrooms are all big enough to fit queen sized beds.



Apartment Features



Over 1000 Square feet

True living room space

Queen Sized bedrooms

1.5 Bathrooms

Laundry in the building

On-site super



Contact me today to set up a showing.