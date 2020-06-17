272 Marion Street

Amenities

NO FEE: Come live in this renovated duplex with a modern loft like feel situated in Bedford Stuyvesant. This open floor plan living space is equipped with recessed lighting, high end condo finishes and fixtures, chefs kitchen, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, powder room, washer/ dryer and hardwood floors. This home is very spacious to entertain and relax. Enjoy the outdoor space on the private roof deck with city views or the shared backyard . The staircase leads up to the 3 spacious, light- filled bedrooms and 2 full baths. Enjoy neighborhood favorites such as Sonora, Lady Moo Moo, Butch & Coco + more! City commute is quick and easy by taking the AC or JZ trains. *Available 6/1 move in.