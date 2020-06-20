All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:26 PM

263 12th Street

263 12th Street · (718) 878-1883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

263 12th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful & Spacious Pre War Gem! Sun filled and spacious pre war railroad apartment on the top floor (only 2 flights) of a 3 family brick townhouse. This pre war beauty features high ceilings, hard wood floors, deep soaking tub, and gorgeous original details throughout. Located on a lovely tree lined street in Park Slope. Just a few blocks from Prospect Park, steps from transportation, shops, dining, and all that this amazing neighborhood has to offer. AVAILABLE JULY 15 -Small pets accepted on case by case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 12th Street have any available units?
263 12th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 263 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
263 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 263 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 263 12th Street offer parking?
No, 263 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 263 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 12th Street have a pool?
No, 263 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 263 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 263 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 263 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 263 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 263 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
