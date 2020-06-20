263 12th Street

Amenities

Beautiful & Spacious Pre War Gem! Sun filled and spacious pre war railroad apartment on the top floor (only 2 flights) of a 3 family brick townhouse. This pre war beauty features high ceilings, hard wood floors, deep soaking tub, and gorgeous original details throughout. Located on a lovely tree lined street in Park Slope. Just a few blocks from Prospect Park, steps from transportation, shops, dining, and all that this amazing neighborhood has to offer. AVAILABLE JULY 15 -Small pets accepted on case by case basis