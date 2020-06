Amenities

Beautiful apartment with massive windows allow for lots of natural light Separate dining nook near kitchenKing sized bedroom with large closet includes mirrored closet doorsPlenty on street parking. Heat hot water and gas included!!! Laundry facility on-site Near all shopping and transportation. King borough Community College Emmons Avenue boardwalk harbor, Manhattan Beach and transportation via B49, B36 Buses, and the B and Q Trains via Sheepshead Train Station. A must see!!!Contact me for details.