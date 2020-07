Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Charming 2 bedroom apartment with its own private outdoor space and storage. This garden level brownstone apartment has split bedrooms, a generous living room and a well appointed kitchen that leads out to a cute fenced in patio. Every room has wall mounted AC, hardwood floors throughout. The bathroom is modern and in pristine condition. The apartment comes with a large storage area and a washer dryer. C and G train are easily accessible. Available immediately