25 Pierrepont Street

Blaring natural light, unique characteristics, and timeless feel are some of the first things that come to mind when describing this unit at 25 Pierrepont St. This charming 1 bedroom unit is located in one of Brooklyn's most coveted neighborhoods. Perched on the 3rd floor of this corner brownstone, located on Willow St. and Pierrepont St., the living room offers full eastern and southern exposure with bay-like windows for plenty of natural light. With beautifully crafted windows offering lots of the charm of Brooklyn Heights. Dishwasher in the kitchen. Pets are allowed.



We have access to all available apartments in the building. We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood.



It is located close to some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Also near the Subway and several buses and Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!



