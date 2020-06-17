All apartments in Brooklyn
25 Pierrepont Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

25 Pierrepont Street

25 Pierrepont Street · (646) 937-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 Pierrepont Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-P · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room!

A TRUE Virtual Tour of the entire Apartment360 DEGREES and view EVERYTHING!!

Blaring natural light, unique characteristics, and timeless feel are some of the first things that come to mind when describing this unit at 25 Pierrepont St. This charming 1 bedroom unit is located in one of Brooklyn's most coveted neighborhoods. Perched on the 3rd floor of this corner brownstone, located on Willow St. and Pierrepont St., the living room offers full eastern and southern exposure with bay-like windows for plenty of natural light. With beautifully crafted windows offering lots of the charm of Brooklyn Heights. Dishwasher in the kitchen. Pets are allowed.

We have access to all available apartments in the building. We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood.

It is located close to some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Also near the Subway and several buses and Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!

We have over 115 exclusives buildings. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view.oday with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Pierrepont Street have any available units?
25 Pierrepont Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 25 Pierrepont Street currently offering any rent specials?
25 Pierrepont Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Pierrepont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Pierrepont Street is pet friendly.
Does 25 Pierrepont Street offer parking?
No, 25 Pierrepont Street does not offer parking.
Does 25 Pierrepont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Pierrepont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Pierrepont Street have a pool?
No, 25 Pierrepont Street does not have a pool.
Does 25 Pierrepont Street have accessible units?
No, 25 Pierrepont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Pierrepont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Pierrepont Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Pierrepont Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Pierrepont Street does not have units with air conditioning.
