Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

248 McKibbin St 1S

248 Mckibbin Street · (209) 423-9130
Location

248 Mckibbin Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 1S · Avail. now

$2,462

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
elevator
bbq/grill
key fob access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
bbq/grill
key fob access
248 McKibbin St Loft - Property Id: 303646

NO FEE!!!!
$1000 rent credit for a july 1 move in
Rent advertised reflects 1 month free on a 13 month lease
Gross price $2,750

Welcome to the famous Mckibben lofts!

This studio loft apartment has incredibly high ceilings, a big living room with good lighting and a cozy lofted bedroom. It has all the features to portray the ultimate industrial loft living experience!!

Amenities include:
Washer/dryer in building
Live in Super
Secure Package Room
Key FOB entry
Industrial style building, factory converted lofts
Magnificent, large rooftop with city views for days and lots of room for cool, funky parties, Grills and lazy lounging ;)
Artists/Musicians hotspot.
Large elevator for convenient move in
All pets welcome - no fee

Transportation-
Minutes from the Morgan L and JMZ train stops, with quick and easy access to the city

Near Knickerbocker Bar, House of YES and endless exciting Brooklyn nightlife and bars.

Guarantors are welcome

Contact me today to set up a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/248-mckibbin-st-brooklyn-ny-unit-1s/303646
Property Id 303646

(RLNE5943589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

