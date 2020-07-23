248 McKibbin St 1S

Amenities
248 McKibbin St Loft - Property Id: 303646
NO FEE!!!!
$1000 rent credit for a july 1 move in
Rent advertised reflects 1 month free on a 13 month lease
Gross price $2,750
Welcome to the famous Mckibben lofts!
This studio loft apartment has incredibly high ceilings, a big living room with good lighting and a cozy lofted bedroom. It has all the features to portray the ultimate industrial loft living experience!!
Amenities include:
Washer/dryer in building
Live in Super
Secure Package Room
Key FOB entry
Industrial style building, factory converted lofts
Magnificent, large rooftop with city views for days and lots of room for cool, funky parties, Grills and lazy lounging ;)
Artists/Musicians hotspot.
Large elevator for convenient move in
All pets welcome - no fee
Transportation-
Minutes from the Morgan L and JMZ train stops, with quick and easy access to the city
Near Knickerbocker Bar, House of YES and endless exciting Brooklyn nightlife and bars.
Guarantors are welcome
Contact me today to set up a showing!
