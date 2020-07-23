248 McKibbin St 1S

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator bbq/grill key fob access

248 McKibbin St Loft - Property Id: 303646



NO FEE!!!!

$1000 rent credit for a july 1 move in

Rent advertised reflects 1 month free on a 13 month lease

Gross price $2,750



Welcome to the famous Mckibben lofts!



This studio loft apartment has incredibly high ceilings, a big living room with good lighting and a cozy lofted bedroom. It has all the features to portray the ultimate industrial loft living experience!!



Amenities include:

Washer/dryer in building

Live in Super

Secure Package Room

Key FOB entry

Industrial style building, factory converted lofts

Magnificent, large rooftop with city views for days and lots of room for cool, funky parties, Grills and lazy lounging ;)

Artists/Musicians hotspot.

Large elevator for convenient move in

All pets welcome - no fee



Transportation-

Minutes from the Morgan L and JMZ train stops, with quick and easy access to the city



Near Knickerbocker Bar, House of YES and endless exciting Brooklyn nightlife and bars.



Guarantors are welcome



Contact me today to set up a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/248-mckibbin-st-brooklyn-ny-unit-1s/303646

