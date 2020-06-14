240 Meeker Avenue

Amenities

NO FEE SUN SOAKED,1BR WITH DOUBLE EXPOSURE, Balcony, AND EPIC VIEW! Live the good life for less in this modern dream pad! This Unique unit has spacious bedroom, huge living room, gourmet kitchen, lots of closets, double exposure with windows galore and a your own balcony. You'll get more sunlight than you can dream of, and stellar views of the Manhattan skyline! Available immediately Cook your heart out in a superb kitchen with top of the line SS appliances, Granite counters More cherry wood cabinets than you could wish for! Complete with Central Air and Verizon FiOS. this luxury elevator building has everything you need, and more!!! Enjoy one of the best views in the hood from the stellar roof deck, store your bike for free in the best bike room in town and there are always machines available in the gorgeous sun filled laundry floor!!! Centrally located in the heart of all that Williamsburg has to offer! Youll be just 3 Blocks to the Lorimer/Metropolitan L & and G trains, a few blocks from to McCarren Park, and less than 5 minutes from all of the various neighborhood hot spots You're less than a 5-minute stroll to all the great food and nightlife on Bedford Ave, Union, Metropolitan, Graham, Lorimer and more Call now to see the best no fee 1BR in the Burg!