240 Meeker Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

240 Meeker Avenue

240 Meeker Avenue · (646) 236-8244
Location

240 Meeker Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 56 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
air conditioning
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
bike storage
NO FEE SUN SOAKED,1BR WITH DOUBLE EXPOSURE, Balcony, AND EPIC VIEW! Live the good life for less in this modern dream pad! This Unique unit has spacious bedroom, huge living room, gourmet kitchen, lots of closets, double exposure with windows galore and a your own balcony. You'll get more sunlight than you can dream of, and stellar views of the Manhattan skyline! Available immediately Cook your heart out in a superb kitchen with top of the line SS appliances, Granite counters More cherry wood cabinets than you could wish for! Complete with Central Air and Verizon FiOS. this luxury elevator building has everything you need, and more!!! Enjoy one of the best views in the hood from the stellar roof deck, store your bike for free in the best bike room in town and there are always machines available in the gorgeous sun filled laundry floor!!! Centrally located in the heart of all that Williamsburg has to offer! Youll be just 3 Blocks to the Lorimer/Metropolitan L & and G trains, a few blocks from to McCarren Park, and less than 5 minutes from all of the various neighborhood hot spots You're less than a 5-minute stroll to all the great food and nightlife on Bedford Ave, Union, Metropolitan, Graham, Lorimer and more Call now to see the best no fee 1BR in the Burg!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Meeker Avenue have any available units?
240 Meeker Avenue has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 240 Meeker Avenue have?
Some of 240 Meeker Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Meeker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
240 Meeker Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Meeker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 240 Meeker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 240 Meeker Avenue offer parking?
No, 240 Meeker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 240 Meeker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Meeker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Meeker Avenue have a pool?
No, 240 Meeker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 240 Meeker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 240 Meeker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Meeker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 Meeker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Meeker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 240 Meeker Avenue has units with air conditioning.
