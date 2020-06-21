All apartments in Brooklyn
24 Dunham Place

24 Dunham Place · (718) 422-2508
Location

24 Dunham Place, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH4B · Avail. now

$6,700

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Available FURNISHED or UNFURNISHEDSHORT or LONG TERM leases.At 1586 square feet, PH4B is epic inside and out, featuring views of the Williamsburg Bridge from every room.This duplex 2-bed / 2.5-bath home offers:- 300 square foot private TERRACE with bridge and river views - Indoor PARKING SPACE for an additional $250- Two enormous bedrooms on separate floors, both with en-suite baths- Walk-in dressing room with a window- Kitchen with a Thermador and Jenn-Aire appliance set- Powder room with an LG wsher and dryerThe Dunham is an elevator building and location-wise, it doesn't get any better than this. Throw a stone and you can hit the best dining, drinking and shopping of south Williamsburg a well as the stunning waterfront esplanade at Domino Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Dunham Place have any available units?
24 Dunham Place has a unit available for $6,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 Dunham Place have?
Some of 24 Dunham Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Dunham Place currently offering any rent specials?
24 Dunham Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Dunham Place pet-friendly?
No, 24 Dunham Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 24 Dunham Place offer parking?
Yes, 24 Dunham Place does offer parking.
Does 24 Dunham Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Dunham Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Dunham Place have a pool?
No, 24 Dunham Place does not have a pool.
Does 24 Dunham Place have accessible units?
No, 24 Dunham Place does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Dunham Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Dunham Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Dunham Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Dunham Place does not have units with air conditioning.
