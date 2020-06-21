24 Dunham Place

Amenities
Available FURNISHED or UNFURNISHEDSHORT or LONG TERM leases.At 1586 square feet, PH4B is epic inside and out, featuring views of the Williamsburg Bridge from every room.This duplex 2-bed / 2.5-bath home offers:- 300 square foot private TERRACE with bridge and river views - Indoor PARKING SPACE for an additional $250- Two enormous bedrooms on separate floors, both with en-suite baths- Walk-in dressing room with a window- Kitchen with a Thermador and Jenn-Aire appliance set- Powder room with an LG wsher and dryerThe Dunham is an elevator building and location-wise, it doesn't get any better than this. Throw a stone and you can hit the best dining, drinking and shopping of south Williamsburg a well as the stunning waterfront esplanade at Domino Park.