Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

229 Vermont St

229 Vermont Street · (718) 475-2777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

229 Vermont Street, Brooklyn, NY 11207
East New York

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

new construction
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Extra large, sun drenched airy and bright - Style and space meets luxury & elegance. Come fall in love with this unique luxury dream apartment in a beautiful & newly rebuilt townhouse in prime Brooklyn neighborhood. Minutes away from Bed-Stuy and Bushwick. Enjoy 10 ft. cathedral ceilings and large windows that lets in natural sunlight. Around the corner from A/C trains and 2 short blocks from J/Z trains with buses accessible as well. 20 mins train ride to first stop in Manhattan. Close to restaurants, cafes, schools, supermarket & places of worship. The living space flows seamlessly into a custom built chef's kitchen with marble countertops and brand new appliances. All spaces are custom designed with warm and airy colors. This place is a showstopper and a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Vermont St have any available units?
229 Vermont St has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 229 Vermont St have?
Some of 229 Vermont St's amenities include new construction, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Vermont St currently offering any rent specials?
229 Vermont St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Vermont St pet-friendly?
No, 229 Vermont St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 229 Vermont St offer parking?
Yes, 229 Vermont St does offer parking.
Does 229 Vermont St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 Vermont St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Vermont St have a pool?
No, 229 Vermont St does not have a pool.
Does 229 Vermont St have accessible units?
No, 229 Vermont St does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Vermont St have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 Vermont St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 229 Vermont St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 229 Vermont St has units with air conditioning.
