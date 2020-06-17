222 Moffat Street

Amenities

recently renovated playground

Back on the market with reduced price. Beautifully renovated, spacious and convenient. Boasting newly renovated kitchen, flooring and bathroom. Move right into this 3 flex 4 (plus) bedroom apartment a short stroll to transportation on the L - great shops, Hip restaurants and bars, plus parks and playgrounds. Quiet tree lined block. Bright and airy top floor. Plenty of room for living relaxing and home office. Owner pays heat hot water and electric. Ready for immediate move in. Virtual showing only.