All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 222 Moffat Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
222 Moffat Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

222 Moffat Street

222 Moffat Street · (347) 225-5227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

222 Moffat Street, Brooklyn, NY 11207
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
Back on the market with reduced price. Beautifully renovated, spacious and convenient. Boasting newly renovated kitchen, flooring and bathroom. Move right into this 3 flex 4 (plus) bedroom apartment a short stroll to transportation on the L - great shops, Hip restaurants and bars, plus parks and playgrounds. Quiet tree lined block. Bright and airy top floor. Plenty of room for living relaxing and home office. Owner pays heat hot water and electric. Ready for immediate move in. Virtual showing only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Moffat Street have any available units?
222 Moffat Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 222 Moffat Street currently offering any rent specials?
222 Moffat Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Moffat Street pet-friendly?
No, 222 Moffat Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 222 Moffat Street offer parking?
No, 222 Moffat Street does not offer parking.
Does 222 Moffat Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Moffat Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Moffat Street have a pool?
No, 222 Moffat Street does not have a pool.
Does 222 Moffat Street have accessible units?
No, 222 Moffat Street does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Moffat Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Moffat Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Moffat Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Moffat Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 222 Moffat Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity