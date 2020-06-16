Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Welcome to 22 Van Buren Street, a brand new sleek modern 1 bedroom, 1 bath garden apartment located on one of Bedford Stuyvesant's most coveted streets.This unit is located in a quaint newly built 2 unit townhouse on a tree-lined block, offering approx. 550 square footage living space on the garden level with northern and southern exposures. You can be the first occupant to utilize this brand new open kitchen with beautiful rose wood cabinetry, Formica countertops and GE white appliances. There is gorgeous walnut hardwood flooring throughout the unit, a living room/dining area, and a spacious bedroom overlooking the garden. Your new and brite bathroom has classic white subway tiles and ceramic tile flooring.Convenient to transportation G train, just a few blocks away.Supermarkets, laundromat and charming neighborhood eateries make this unit even more attractive.This great apartment offers so much, dont miss it!Heat and Hot water and cooking gas Included!