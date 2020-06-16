All apartments in Brooklyn
22 Van Buren Street

22 Van Buren St · (718) 210-4006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22 Van Buren St, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Welcome to 22 Van Buren Street, a brand new sleek modern 1 bedroom, 1 bath garden apartment located on one of Bedford Stuyvesant's most coveted streets.This unit is located in a quaint newly built 2 unit townhouse on a tree-lined block, offering approx. 550 square footage living space on the garden level with northern and southern exposures. You can be the first occupant to utilize this brand new open kitchen with beautiful rose wood cabinetry, Formica countertops and GE white appliances. There is gorgeous walnut hardwood flooring throughout the unit, a living room/dining area, and a spacious bedroom overlooking the garden. Your new and brite bathroom has classic white subway tiles and ceramic tile flooring.Convenient to transportation G train, just a few blocks away.Supermarkets, laundromat and charming neighborhood eateries make this unit even more attractive.This great apartment offers so much, dont miss it!Heat and Hot water and cooking gas Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Van Buren Street have any available units?
22 Van Buren Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 22 Van Buren Street currently offering any rent specials?
22 Van Buren Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Van Buren Street pet-friendly?
No, 22 Van Buren Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 22 Van Buren Street offer parking?
No, 22 Van Buren Street does not offer parking.
Does 22 Van Buren Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Van Buren Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Van Buren Street have a pool?
No, 22 Van Buren Street does not have a pool.
Does 22 Van Buren Street have accessible units?
No, 22 Van Buren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Van Buren Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Van Buren Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Van Buren Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Van Buren Street does not have units with air conditioning.
