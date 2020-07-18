219 Eckford Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Welcome to 219 Eckford Apt. 3B. This stunning one bedroom plus mezzanine duplex home features double-height ceilings and private outdoor space and is conveniently located on a tree line block in prime Greenpoint.



Upon entering the most noticeable features of this apartment are the large living room windows providing an abundance of light, this aspect along with the double-height ceiling gives an open and airy feeling. Designed to satisfy all of your needs, apartment 3B is equipped with a full suite of appliances, washer/dryer, an additional loft space perfect for an extra bedroom or home office. The terrace offers tree views. With modern finishes throughout, including bamboo floors and marble in the bathroom, this home offers the perfect sanctuary.



For your entertainment, this apartment is situated in the heart of Greenpoint near a diverse selection of establishments including Boon Thai, Capri Social Club, Koolewskie Jadlo, Fornino, Five Leaves, TORST, etc. For your outdoor needs McCarren Park, one of the most popular parks in Williamsburg/Greenpoint, is located just a few blocks away and features a plethora of activities. Conveniently located near Nassau Avenue (G) your commute starts is only a few blocks away. With an array of features, great neighborhood venues, and convenient transportation, this apartment is not to be missed!