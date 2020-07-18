All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

219 Eckford Street

219 Eckford Street · No Longer Available
Location

219 Eckford Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome to 219 Eckford Apt. 3B. This stunning one bedroom plus mezzanine duplex home features double-height ceilings and private outdoor space and is conveniently located on a tree line block in prime Greenpoint.

Upon entering the most noticeable features of this apartment are the large living room windows providing an abundance of light, this aspect along with the double-height ceiling gives an open and airy feeling. Designed to satisfy all of your needs, apartment 3B is equipped with a full suite of appliances, washer/dryer, an additional loft space perfect for an extra bedroom or home office. The terrace offers tree views. With modern finishes throughout, including bamboo floors and marble in the bathroom, this home offers the perfect sanctuary.

For your entertainment, this apartment is situated in the heart of Greenpoint near a diverse selection of establishments including Boon Thai, Capri Social Club, Koolewskie Jadlo, Fornino, Five Leaves, TORST, etc. For your outdoor needs McCarren Park, one of the most popular parks in Williamsburg/Greenpoint, is located just a few blocks away and features a plethora of activities. Conveniently located near Nassau Avenue (G) your commute starts is only a few blocks away. With an array of features, great neighborhood venues, and convenient transportation, this apartment is not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Eckford Street have any available units?
219 Eckford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 219 Eckford Street currently offering any rent specials?
219 Eckford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Eckford Street pet-friendly?
No, 219 Eckford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 219 Eckford Street offer parking?
No, 219 Eckford Street does not offer parking.
Does 219 Eckford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 Eckford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Eckford Street have a pool?
No, 219 Eckford Street does not have a pool.
Does 219 Eckford Street have accessible units?
No, 219 Eckford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Eckford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Eckford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Eckford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Eckford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
