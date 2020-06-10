213 Weirfield Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

NO FEE! (CYOF for outside brokers)



Welcome to 213 Weirfield St Upper Duplex, a 3 bed, 2.5 Bath home with outdoor space.

Upon entering the parlor floor, you are greeted with a spacious open floor plan with soaring ceiling and an abundance of light. This level is comprised of a massive living room, a well-designed chef's kitchen, a lovely powder-room and French doors leading out to your own private terrace with access to the garden. The second level includes a generous sized master bedroom with private en-suite bath, two additional sunny bedrooms and another full bath.

Includes Split System HVAC's throughout and washer/dryer hook up.

213 Weirfield is located on a quiet street in Bushwick with Irving Square park around the corner and steps to the Halsey Street and Wilson Ave train stations.