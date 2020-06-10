All apartments in Brooklyn
213 Weirfield Street

213 Weirfield Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

213 Weirfield Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit DUPLEX · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
NO FEE! (CYOF for outside brokers)

Welcome to 213 Weirfield St Upper Duplex, a 3 bed, 2.5 Bath home with outdoor space.
Upon entering the parlor floor, you are greeted with a spacious open floor plan with soaring ceiling and an abundance of light. This level is comprised of a massive living room, a well-designed chef's kitchen, a lovely powder-room and French doors leading out to your own private terrace with access to the garden. The second level includes a generous sized master bedroom with private en-suite bath, two additional sunny bedrooms and another full bath.
Includes Split System HVAC's throughout and washer/dryer hook up.
213 Weirfield is located on a quiet street in Bushwick with Irving Square park around the corner and steps to the Halsey Street and Wilson Ave train stations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Weirfield Street have any available units?
213 Weirfield Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 213 Weirfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
213 Weirfield Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Weirfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 213 Weirfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 213 Weirfield Street offer parking?
No, 213 Weirfield Street does not offer parking.
Does 213 Weirfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Weirfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Weirfield Street have a pool?
No, 213 Weirfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 213 Weirfield Street have accessible units?
No, 213 Weirfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Weirfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Weirfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Weirfield Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 213 Weirfield Street has units with air conditioning.
