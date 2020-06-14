All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

212 Court Street

212 Court Street · (917) 842-6675
Location

212 Court Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
****Virtual Open House By Appointment on FaceTime, Zoom, or Youtube. Email for your personal one on one appointment. *****

Uniquely positioned for a home office for those working from home. This is a walk up with limited neighbours. There are only 2 residential units in the building with it own private entrance.

Nestled on the side street of Warren off the prestigious Court Street corridor is a sunny 2 bedroom 3 bathroom apartment that has a 400 square foot sleeping loft. The unit has hard wood floors and stainless steel appliances. The Open Kitchen and living area is perfect for entertaining. Imagine your fresh herb garden growing happy on the sunny window sill. Given the new "social distancing" guidelines relating to the Coronavirus, we are more than willing to give you a "virtual tour" of the apartment over your phone first. Also review the virtual tour included with this narrative.

Take a stroll around the neighborhood and admire the various period architecture of your neighbors brownstone. This is perfect neighborhood for that evening or morning stroll.

Each bedroom will fit a queen size bed. The loft has been utilized as den, study, bedroom and home office, etc. Let your decorative creative genius free to create. Please review the virtual walkthrough and floorplan included.

The Bergen Street F train is just 1 blocks away as well as the hub for several other trains lines conveniently located. Come home to a space that delights you.,Live on the top floor with no neighbors above you. This newly constructed apartment boasts 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 400+ sq. ft. sleeping loft. Enjoy the sun filled grand living space with 14+ ft. ceiling heights. The master bedroom is en-suite with a spacious walk-in closet. The sleeping loft featuring two skylights, a powder room and an oversized walk-in closet. The brand new open kitchen is finished with an exposed brick backsplash. Rounding out the apartment is the W/D in unit and central ac/heat. 212 Court St is centrally located in Prime Cobble Hill near major transportation including the 2,3,4,5,A,C,N,R,F,G train lines. Enjoy having excellent shopping and fine dining opportunities right near your doorstep. Please reach out today to schedule a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Court Street have any available units?
212 Court Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 212 Court Street have?
Some of 212 Court Street's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Court Street currently offering any rent specials?
212 Court Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Court Street pet-friendly?
No, 212 Court Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 212 Court Street offer parking?
No, 212 Court Street does not offer parking.
Does 212 Court Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Court Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Court Street have a pool?
No, 212 Court Street does not have a pool.
Does 212 Court Street have accessible units?
No, 212 Court Street does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Court Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Court Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Court Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 212 Court Street has units with air conditioning.
