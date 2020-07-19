All apartments in Brooklyn
211 CLINTON ST.

211 Clinton Street · (646) 479-4729
Location

211 Clinton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1B · Avail. now

$3,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Prime Cobble Hill. 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath Duplex available for rent - This excellent deal located in a secure well kept walk up building. Located in North Cobble Hill in a beautiful block on Clinton St. steps to the 2,3,4,5,A,C.

This Parlor floor facing the front, with nice bay windows in the living-room.
Great for roommates. Laundry in the building. Pets less than 30lbs.

First floor - kitchen with Dishwasher, 1 queen size bedrooms (9x10), decorative fireplace, exposed brick wall, 1 full bathroom.

Lower floor - two large bedrooms, and a half bathroom.

Located on Clinton off Amity St. Very close to the Brooklyn Heights Promenade which offers views of the New York Skyline. Convenient access to Manhattan - five minutes by cab and one subway stop to Wall Street (2,3,4,5,R, F). Just steps from many cafes, restaurants, Trader Joes's, Urban Outfitters, Barneys Co Op, Equinox, NYSC Banks, gourmet markets, retail and and many more.

Available 8/1.

Apartment Features:

* Duplex - 1 bedrooms is on first floor and 2nd and 3d bedrooms with half bath are on lower floor.
* Large bedrooms - all can fit queen size beds, each room has big closet
* Renovated kitchen with good counter space and dishwasher.
* Clean bathroom recently renovated
* Sanded & Polished Hardwood Floor
* Plenty of Closets space

Please email for viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 CLINTON ST. have any available units?
211 CLINTON ST. has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 211 CLINTON ST. have?
Some of 211 CLINTON ST.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 CLINTON ST. currently offering any rent specials?
211 CLINTON ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 CLINTON ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 CLINTON ST. is pet friendly.
Does 211 CLINTON ST. offer parking?
No, 211 CLINTON ST. does not offer parking.
Does 211 CLINTON ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 CLINTON ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 CLINTON ST. have a pool?
No, 211 CLINTON ST. does not have a pool.
Does 211 CLINTON ST. have accessible units?
No, 211 CLINTON ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 211 CLINTON ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 CLINTON ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 CLINTON ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 CLINTON ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
