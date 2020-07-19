211 CLINTON ST.

Amenities

Prime Cobble Hill. 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath Duplex available for rent - This excellent deal located in a secure well kept walk up building. Located in North Cobble Hill in a beautiful block on Clinton St. steps to the 2,3,4,5,A,C.



This Parlor floor facing the front, with nice bay windows in the living-room.

Great for roommates. Laundry in the building. Pets less than 30lbs.



First floor - kitchen with Dishwasher, 1 queen size bedrooms (9x10), decorative fireplace, exposed brick wall, 1 full bathroom.



Lower floor - two large bedrooms, and a half bathroom.



Located on Clinton off Amity St. Very close to the Brooklyn Heights Promenade which offers views of the New York Skyline. Convenient access to Manhattan - five minutes by cab and one subway stop to Wall Street (2,3,4,5,R, F). Just steps from many cafes, restaurants, Trader Joes's, Urban Outfitters, Barneys Co Op, Equinox, NYSC Banks, gourmet markets, retail and and many more.



Available 8/1.



Apartment Features:



* Duplex - 1 bedrooms is on first floor and 2nd and 3d bedrooms with half bath are on lower floor.

* Large bedrooms - all can fit queen size beds, each room has big closet

* Renovated kitchen with good counter space and dishwasher.

* Clean bathroom recently renovated

* Sanded & Polished Hardwood Floor

* Plenty of Closets space



Please email for viewing.