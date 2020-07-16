2107 Bedford Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry media room

Welcome to a tastefully renovated one bedroom apartment in the heart of Historic Flatbush, Brooklyn. Located in Bedford Gardens, a restored pre-war building that has preserved its exterior character and charm. The apartment, with white oak floors throughout, has a spacious living/dining area with an open kitchen giving you ample room for entertaining. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. The bathroom has modern, streamlined fixtures giving it a nice chic feel. The building has a beautiful courtyard, well maintained garden, common laundry room, remote operated gate, and a live-in super.



Bedford Gardens is conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and locally owned shops. Prospect Park, Brooklyn Museum, Kings Theater and the Botanic Garden are close as well as the B/Q and 2/5 train lines.