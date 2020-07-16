All apartments in Brooklyn
2107 Bedford Avenue
2107 Bedford Avenue

2107 Bedford Avenue · (917) 346-4878
Location

2107 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B-5 · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
media room
Welcome to a tastefully renovated one bedroom apartment in the heart of Historic Flatbush, Brooklyn. Located in Bedford Gardens, a restored pre-war building that has preserved its exterior character and charm. The apartment, with white oak floors throughout, has a spacious living/dining area with an open kitchen giving you ample room for entertaining. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. The bathroom has modern, streamlined fixtures giving it a nice chic feel. The building has a beautiful courtyard, well maintained garden, common laundry room, remote operated gate, and a live-in super.

Bedford Gardens is conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and locally owned shops. Prospect Park, Brooklyn Museum, Kings Theater and the Botanic Garden are close as well as the B/Q and 2/5 train lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 Bedford Avenue have any available units?
2107 Bedford Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2107 Bedford Avenue have?
Some of 2107 Bedford Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 Bedford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2107 Bedford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 Bedford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2107 Bedford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 2107 Bedford Avenue offer parking?
No, 2107 Bedford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2107 Bedford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 Bedford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 Bedford Avenue have a pool?
No, 2107 Bedford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2107 Bedford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2107 Bedford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 Bedford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2107 Bedford Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2107 Bedford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2107 Bedford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
