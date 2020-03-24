207 OCEAN PARKWAY

Amenities

hardwood floors garage ceiling fan elevator lobby

Immediate showings. Apartment is vacant.

This competitively priced corner unit is spacious, bright, and sunny. Large living room features a ceiling fan for your comfort, and 3 east-facing windows. There is an open kitchen in the apartment with good counter space, generous cabinetry, and a corner sink. The dining area is adjacent to the kitchen. The bedroom can fit a king-size bed, and its windows are facing east and south. There are hardwood floors throughout, along with three closets. Tiled bathroom is windowed. All utilities are included in the rent, except electricity.



The building has a live-in Super and laundry on each floor, along with a new elevator and lobby. It is conveniently located in close proximity to the F & G trains, and to two express buses to Manhattan. The Parade Grounds & Prospect Park are only 5 blocks away. Enjoy America's Oldest Bike Path Along Ocean Pkwy from the park To The beach. Shopping and dining on Church Avenue is comprised of a mix of established businesses, coupled with a growing number of trendy new arrivals.

Sorry: no dogs! There is no parking with this rental. Stellar financials are required, and guarantors are not accepted.