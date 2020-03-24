All apartments in Brooklyn
207 OCEAN PARKWAY
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:01 AM

207 OCEAN PARKWAY

207 Ocean Pkwy · (718) 284-4400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

207 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3C · Avail. now

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
elevator
lobby
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
lobby
Immediate showings. Apartment is vacant.
This competitively priced corner unit is spacious, bright, and sunny. Large living room features a ceiling fan for your comfort, and 3 east-facing windows. There is an open kitchen in the apartment with good counter space, generous cabinetry, and a corner sink. The dining area is adjacent to the kitchen. The bedroom can fit a king-size bed, and its windows are facing east and south. There are hardwood floors throughout, along with three closets. Tiled bathroom is windowed. All utilities are included in the rent, except electricity.

The building has a live-in Super and laundry on each floor, along with a new elevator and lobby. It is conveniently located in close proximity to the F & G trains, and to two express buses to Manhattan. The Parade Grounds & Prospect Park are only 5 blocks away. Enjoy America's Oldest Bike Path Along Ocean Pkwy from the park To The beach. Shopping and dining on Church Avenue is comprised of a mix of established businesses, coupled with a growing number of trendy new arrivals.
Sorry: no dogs! There is no parking with this rental. Stellar financials are required, and guarantors are not accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 OCEAN PARKWAY have any available units?
207 OCEAN PARKWAY has a unit available for $1,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 207 OCEAN PARKWAY have?
Some of 207 OCEAN PARKWAY's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 OCEAN PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
207 OCEAN PARKWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 OCEAN PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 207 OCEAN PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 207 OCEAN PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 207 OCEAN PARKWAY does offer parking.
Does 207 OCEAN PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 OCEAN PARKWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 OCEAN PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 207 OCEAN PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 207 OCEAN PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 207 OCEAN PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 207 OCEAN PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 OCEAN PARKWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 OCEAN PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 OCEAN PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
