Brooklyn, NY
202 8th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

202 8th Street

202 8th Street · (212) 366-5034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

202 8th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Gowanus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 11-B · Avail. now

$3,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
doorman
gym
playground
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
No Fee! High floor + spectacular views + private balcony!!! This 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom has open kitchen with an island and W/D in unit, at one of the most sought after, full service boutique buildings in Gowanus. Available for immediate move in.

Price advertised Net Effective of 1 Month Free on a 13 Month Lease. Gross Rent: $4,000.00
Photos used on this advertisement are from a model unit and reflect quality of the finishes please see floor plan.
Free Storage and Bike Storage
Strict 25lb weight restriction for dogs
Concessions for new residents only.

Amenities at 202 8th Street offer bespoke benefits ranging from a private landscaped courtyard to a furnished roof deck equipped with outdoor grill and seating areas providing stunning views of Brooklyn, Manhattan and New York Harbor. A private gym adds flexibility to your fitness routine, and cold storage makes all FreshDirect deliveries convenient. A part-time doorman assists with daily details and a bike room keeps cycles safe. Additionally, there is private tenant storage in the basement included with every residence.

Originally developed as a condominium and constructed to the highest standards and finishes, 202 Eighth is located at the crossroads of two of Brooklyn's most sought after neighborhoods, Park Slope and Gowanus. High ceilings and solid oak flooring evoke brownstone design, yet perfectly compliment the modern finishes. Select units offer oversized balconies and terraces with room to host full patio sets and your entire inner circle. Beautifully designed kitchens feature custom Scavolini Italian cabinetry offering style and pragmatic storage, while fully integrated stainless steel appliances from Liebherr, Bosch and Electrolux inspire your inner chef to get creative. Smartly designed bedrooms are large enough for all your furnishings and include built-in closet systems to keep your fashions organized. The bathrooms immerse you in luxury with deep soaking tubs surrounded by marble and glass enclosed showers which turn cleansing into a spa experience.

Outside your home discover a culture aficionados playground. Chef-run bistros and eclectic boutiques line 5th and 7th Avenues, plus a brand new Whole Foods! Just down 4th Avenue, Washington Park offers sports fields, shaded benches and playground. Just a stroll away is Brooklyns green gemProspect Park. Created by the designers of Central Park, this urban oasis includes tailored meadows and lush woods, athletic fields and an ice rink, nature preserves and an acclaimed summer arts scene. The list of incredible nearby attractions continues with The Barclays Center, The Brooklyn Museum of Art, The Brooklyn Library and The Brooklyn Botanic Garden all just a short bike ride away. Just around the corner, the R, F and G subway lines at 9th Street and 4th Avenue provide quick access to Manhattan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 8th Street have any available units?
202 8th Street has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 202 8th Street have?
Some of 202 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
202 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 202 8th Street offer parking?
No, 202 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 202 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 8th Street have a pool?
No, 202 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 202 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 202 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 202 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
