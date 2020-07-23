All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 2 North 6th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
2 North 6th Place
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:16 PM

2 North 6th Place

2 N 6th Pl · (347) 371-0573
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2 N 6th Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-T · Avail. now

$3,675

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
24hr gym
pool
24hr concierge
yoga
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
lobby
sauna
valet service
yoga
Sublease until August 30th, or take over the lease!

SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM. MODERN & BRIGHT.

Level, a new community located in the waterfront enclave of Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Weve painstakingly planned every detail of this unique property, so that you can focus on celebrating the life youve worked to build. Brooklyns iconic Williamsburg neighborhood is constantly evolving and reminding us of its importance on the pulse of the global cultural compass. Join this thriving community to unlock immediate access to some of the citys prime destinations for food, drink, retail, and the arts.

In addition to the amazing views and quick access to the best of Williamsburg, Level offers a range of superior on-property features to raise your standard of living. Unlock your daily potential with the following amenities.

Level 9 Membership ($85/mo) includes:
- Indoor / outdoor pool with skylight, whirlpool and steam room
- 24hr Fitness center featuring technogym cardio, weights and functional fitness equipment
- Yoga room with stretching equipment and virtual on-demand fitness classes
- Club lounge featuring game tables and demonstration kitchen
- Party room with kitchen and media
- Furnished Level 9 wrap-around terrace with fireplace, grills, and communal lounge/dining areas
- Member events & activities coordinated weekly by LivUnLtd
- Concierge Services

Resident amenities also include:
- Furnished lobby with fireplace and 24hr concierge
- Package Valet with dry cleaning, housekeeping available
- On-site bicycle storage
- Valet parking available (entrance around the corner at 34 N 7th St)
- Kids playroom, styled as a forest, with stage and chalkboard tables
- Business center with video conferencing and work stations
- Free wi-fi in common spaces
- Level 41 landscaped Roof/Observation deck

Design is at the heart of everything at Level. From creating serene palettes as the foundation for your dream home, to the beautifully inviting communal spaces helping you maintain your body, mind and spirit. Level is about balance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 North 6th Place have any available units?
2 North 6th Place has a unit available for $3,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 North 6th Place have?
Some of 2 North 6th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 North 6th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2 North 6th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 North 6th Place pet-friendly?
No, 2 North 6th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 2 North 6th Place offer parking?
Yes, 2 North 6th Place offers parking.
Does 2 North 6th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 North 6th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 North 6th Place have a pool?
Yes, 2 North 6th Place has a pool.
Does 2 North 6th Place have accessible units?
No, 2 North 6th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2 North 6th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 North 6th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 North 6th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 North 6th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2 North 6th Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrooklyn 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity