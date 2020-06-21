195 Maple Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

This is a rare opportunity to rent an entire single-family Brownstone in the Lefferts Manor Historic District, arguably the most beautiful and desirable locale in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. Enter into a massive open living room with a working gas fireplace, recessed lighting, brand new hardwood oak flooring, and gorgeous original wood moldings. The living room flows into a large eat-in kitchen equipped with sleek quartz countertops, a suite of high-end stainless steel appliances, dual ovens, and custom cabinets with tons of storage space. Off of the kitchen is also a newly renovated half-bathroom (not shown on floor plan). On the second floor, you will find three bedrooms including a gracious size master bedroom that comfortably fits a king size bed and has an equally impressive walk-in closet/dressing area. The upstairs is also has a fully renovated bathroom with high end finishes, glass enclosed shower, and skylight. The fully finished English basement/lower level has plenty of recreational and storage space, a full bathroom, and laundry room. It can be accessed through the separate street-facing entrance, allowing for complete privacy. Bordering the magnificent Prospect Park and Brooklyn Botanic Gardens, Prospect Lefferts Gardens is rapidly becoming one of Brooklyn's favorite communities. The neighborhood has a thriving independent dining scene, boutique shops, and artisanal farmers' markets. You can find neighborhood gems including Pel's Pies, Midwood Flats, and Salem's Hour just a few blocks away. Commuting is also a breeze with the 2, 5, B, and Q trains nearby. Available for June 1st Move In. Please email for video tour & virtual showing.