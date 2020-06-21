All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:44 PM

195 Maple Street

195 Maple Street · (212) 729-5712 ext. 138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

195 Maple Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Flatbush

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit TH · Avail. now

$5,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This is a rare opportunity to rent an entire single-family Brownstone in the Lefferts Manor Historic District, arguably the most beautiful and desirable locale in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. Enter into a massive open living room with a working gas fireplace, recessed lighting, brand new hardwood oak flooring, and gorgeous original wood moldings. The living room flows into a large eat-in kitchen equipped with sleek quartz countertops, a suite of high-end stainless steel appliances, dual ovens, and custom cabinets with tons of storage space. Off of the kitchen is also a newly renovated half-bathroom (not shown on floor plan). On the second floor, you will find three bedrooms including a gracious size master bedroom that comfortably fits a king size bed and has an equally impressive walk-in closet/dressing area. The upstairs is also has a fully renovated bathroom with high end finishes, glass enclosed shower, and skylight. The fully finished English basement/lower level has plenty of recreational and storage space, a full bathroom, and laundry room. It can be accessed through the separate street-facing entrance, allowing for complete privacy. Bordering the magnificent Prospect Park and Brooklyn Botanic Gardens, Prospect Lefferts Gardens is rapidly becoming one of Brooklyn's favorite communities. The neighborhood has a thriving independent dining scene, boutique shops, and artisanal farmers' markets. You can find neighborhood gems including Pel's Pies, Midwood Flats, and Salem's Hour just a few blocks away. Commuting is also a breeze with the 2, 5, B, and Q trains nearby. Available for June 1st Move In. Please email for video tour & virtual showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Maple Street have any available units?
195 Maple Street has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 195 Maple Street have?
Some of 195 Maple Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Maple Street currently offering any rent specials?
195 Maple Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Maple Street pet-friendly?
No, 195 Maple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 195 Maple Street offer parking?
No, 195 Maple Street does not offer parking.
Does 195 Maple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Maple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Maple Street have a pool?
No, 195 Maple Street does not have a pool.
Does 195 Maple Street have accessible units?
No, 195 Maple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Maple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 Maple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Maple Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 Maple Street does not have units with air conditioning.
