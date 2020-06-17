All apartments in Brooklyn
187 Jefferson Avenue

187 Jefferson Avenue · (718) 422-2537
Location

187 Jefferson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Studio

Unit RETAIL 1 · Avail. now

$4,000

Studio · 2 Bath

Amenities

gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
gym
Unique and Extraordinary Opportunity to Start a Successful Business in the heart of Bedford-Stuyvesant! Primetime Corner Retail Space with ~70FT of PRIME Commercial Frontage. Perfect for all uses such as retail, restaurant, office, tech, creative, art, photography, production, and any professional services. Available as a whole or currently divided into 5 spaces. 187 Jefferson Ave features: ~2,000 SF of interior square footage, 11FT ceiling height, corner space has kitchen with vented hood, split HVAC system, and bathrooms in every space. Full basement is available with 8FT ceiling. A stones throw away from the Nostrand Ave (A,C) & several blocks to Bedford-Nostrand Ave (G) Subway lines. Located in the epicenter of Bedstuy, it just does not get any better being surrounded by new developments, residential, commercial and all the local amenities such as restaurants, cafe and retail rising on a daily basis on every side and in every direction such as The Corners, Brooklyn Baby Cakes, Brooklyn Tea, Le Paris Dakar, and nearby are Peaches Hothouse, Bedford Manor, Brooklyn House of Comedy & more. National Tenants include McDonalds, KFC, Burger King, Walgreens, Dunkin Donuts, Taco Bell, Planet Fitness, AT&T, Gamestop, and Foot Locker.Please inquire for more details and setup a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 Jefferson Avenue have any available units?
187 Jefferson Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 187 Jefferson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
187 Jefferson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 Jefferson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 187 Jefferson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 187 Jefferson Avenue offer parking?
No, 187 Jefferson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 187 Jefferson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 187 Jefferson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 Jefferson Avenue have a pool?
No, 187 Jefferson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 187 Jefferson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 187 Jefferson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 187 Jefferson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 187 Jefferson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 187 Jefferson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 187 Jefferson Avenue has units with air conditioning.
