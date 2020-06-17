187 Jefferson Avenue

Amenities

Unique and Extraordinary Opportunity to Start a Successful Business in the heart of Bedford-Stuyvesant! Primetime Corner Retail Space with ~70FT of PRIME Commercial Frontage. Perfect for all uses such as retail, restaurant, office, tech, creative, art, photography, production, and any professional services. Available as a whole or currently divided into 5 spaces. 187 Jefferson Ave features: ~2,000 SF of interior square footage, 11FT ceiling height, corner space has kitchen with vented hood, split HVAC system, and bathrooms in every space. Full basement is available with 8FT ceiling. A stones throw away from the Nostrand Ave (A,C) & several blocks to Bedford-Nostrand Ave (G) Subway lines. Located in the epicenter of Bedstuy, it just does not get any better being surrounded by new developments, residential, commercial and all the local amenities such as restaurants, cafe and retail rising on a daily basis on every side and in every direction such as The Corners, Brooklyn Baby Cakes, Brooklyn Tea, Le Paris Dakar, and nearby are Peaches Hothouse, Bedford Manor, Brooklyn House of Comedy & more. National Tenants include McDonalds, KFC, Burger King, Walgreens, Dunkin Donuts, Taco Bell, Planet Fitness, AT&T, Gamestop, and Foot Locker.Please inquire for more details and setup a tour!