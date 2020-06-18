All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
181 Freeman Street
181 Freeman Street

181 Freeman Street · (718) 422-2537
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

181 Freeman Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$2,200

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Unique one of a kind Loft-like apartment! Double height ceilings and open space caters to your creative self. Priced to rent, will not last. Pay only electric! All utilities included except electric.Conveniently located in Freeman St near the Greenpoint Ave G train stop, and right by the B62 and B32 bus stops with access to Williamsburg and Long Island City. Easy commute to Manhattan via the L and 7 trains or East River Ferry at India Street. Fantastic dining and nightlife in the area including: Lobster Joint, Barley, Esme, Anella, Alameda, Achilles Heel and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 Freeman Street have any available units?
181 Freeman Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 181 Freeman Street currently offering any rent specials?
181 Freeman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Freeman Street pet-friendly?
No, 181 Freeman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 181 Freeman Street offer parking?
No, 181 Freeman Street does not offer parking.
Does 181 Freeman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 181 Freeman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Freeman Street have a pool?
No, 181 Freeman Street does not have a pool.
Does 181 Freeman Street have accessible units?
No, 181 Freeman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Freeman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 181 Freeman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 181 Freeman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 181 Freeman Street does not have units with air conditioning.
