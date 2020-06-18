181 Freeman Street

Amenities

Unique one of a kind Loft-like apartment! Double height ceilings and open space caters to your creative self. Priced to rent, will not last. Pay only electric! All utilities included except electric.Conveniently located in Freeman St near the Greenpoint Ave G train stop, and right by the B62 and B32 bus stops with access to Williamsburg and Long Island City. Easy commute to Manhattan via the L and 7 trains or East River Ferry at India Street. Fantastic dining and nightlife in the area including: Lobster Joint, Barley, Esme, Anella, Alameda, Achilles Heel and so much more!