in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available Mid-May: Loft-like Corner 2 Bedroom Home set on the top floor of 18 Bedford Avenue AKA 914 Lorimer Street! This Prewar gem is situated on a picturesque corner with views of McCarren Park, at the crossroads of Greenpoint & North Williamsburg.This triple exposure full-floor unit features exposed brick, high ceilings, original hardwood flooring, and central air cooling & heating with exposed HVAC. Amazing sunlight floods in through 10+ windows inside the apartment! The chef's kitchen is designed with quartzite stone counter tops and sleek Kitchenaid appliance package including: gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave! It's open to an airy living & dining area. A king-sized bed can easily fit in the larger bedroom on the opposite end of the apartment, which faces the Park. In-unit Washer/Dryer completes the home!The fantastic location provides easy access to McCarren Park, G train on Nassau & L on Bedford. Be surrounded by major retail shopping corridors and top notch restaurants and cafes.