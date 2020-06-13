All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated April 12 2020 at 4:49 AM

18 Bedford Avenue

18 Bedford Ave · (718) 422-2588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available Mid-May: Loft-like Corner 2 Bedroom Home set on the top floor of 18 Bedford Avenue AKA 914 Lorimer Street! This Prewar gem is situated on a picturesque corner with views of McCarren Park, at the crossroads of Greenpoint & North Williamsburg.This triple exposure full-floor unit features exposed brick, high ceilings, original hardwood flooring, and central air cooling & heating with exposed HVAC. Amazing sunlight floods in through 10+ windows inside the apartment! The chef's kitchen is designed with quartzite stone counter tops and sleek Kitchenaid appliance package including: gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave! It's open to an airy living & dining area. A king-sized bed can easily fit in the larger bedroom on the opposite end of the apartment, which faces the Park. In-unit Washer/Dryer completes the home!The fantastic location provides easy access to McCarren Park, G train on Nassau & L on Bedford. Be surrounded by major retail shopping corridors and top notch restaurants and cafes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Bedford Avenue have any available units?
18 Bedford Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 Bedford Avenue have?
Some of 18 Bedford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Bedford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18 Bedford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Bedford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18 Bedford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 18 Bedford Avenue offer parking?
No, 18 Bedford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 18 Bedford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Bedford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Bedford Avenue have a pool?
No, 18 Bedford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18 Bedford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18 Bedford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Bedford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Bedford Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Bedford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18 Bedford Avenue has units with air conditioning.
