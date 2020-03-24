176 Wilson Avenue

Amenities
Newly renovated Building in Bushwick with 2 bedrooms with 1 full bathroom available.
Trendy and Hip Bushwick - Near Bars, Restaurants, Cafes, Health Food Supermarkets, Grocery Stores, Laundromats, Art Galleries, Live Music Venues, Gym and Maria Hernandez Park at Knickerbocker Avenue.
Amenities Feature:
--Modern Kitchen updated with Stainless Steel appliances including Dishwasher, Range Hood, Refrigerator and Stove.
-Laundry with washer and dryer in the Unit.
-Private Balcony.
-Air Conditioner/Heater in Unit.
- 'M' Subway at Central Avenue Subway stop or 'L' Subway at DeKalb Avenue Subway stop
-Convenient ride to Manhattan about 20-25 minutes.
-Bedrooms fit King Size Bed.
-Updated Bathroom.
-Walk-up 2 Flights of Stairs.
-Tenant is responsible for Electricity and Gas.
-No Pet Building.
Dimensions:
Living Room: 5'9' x 10'5'
Bedroom 1 (left side BR): 8'7' x 11'2'
Bedroom 2 (right side BR): 15'4'x 5'10'
See Video Link Here:
https://youtu.be/uDQOLQoYiGE
CALL OR TEXT 347-921-2111!