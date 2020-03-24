All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:26 PM

176 Wilson Avenue

176 Wilson Avenue · (347) 921-2111
Location

176 Wilson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Newly renovated Building in Bushwick with 2 bedrooms with 1 full bathroom available.
Trendy and Hip Bushwick - Near Bars, Restaurants, Cafes, Health Food Supermarkets, Grocery Stores, Laundromats, Art Galleries, Live Music Venues, Gym and Maria Hernandez Park at Knickerbocker Avenue.

Amenities Feature:
--Modern Kitchen updated with Stainless Steel appliances including Dishwasher, Range Hood, Refrigerator and Stove.
-Laundry with washer and dryer in the Unit.
-Private Balcony.
-Air Conditioner/Heater in Unit.
- 'M' Subway at Central Avenue Subway stop or 'L' Subway at DeKalb Avenue Subway stop
-Convenient ride to Manhattan about 20-25 minutes.
-Bedrooms fit King Size Bed.
-Updated Bathroom.
-Walk-up 2 Flights of Stairs.
-Tenant is responsible for Electricity and Gas.
-No Pet Building.

Dimensions:
Living Room: 5'9' x 10'5'
Bedroom 1 (left side BR): 8'7' x 11'2'
Bedroom 2 (right side BR): 15'4'x 5'10'

See Video Link Here:
https://youtu.be/uDQOLQoYiGE

CALL OR TEXT 347-921-2111!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 Wilson Avenue have any available units?
176 Wilson Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 176 Wilson Avenue have?
Some of 176 Wilson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 Wilson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
176 Wilson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 Wilson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 176 Wilson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 176 Wilson Avenue offer parking?
No, 176 Wilson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 176 Wilson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 176 Wilson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 Wilson Avenue have a pool?
No, 176 Wilson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 176 Wilson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 176 Wilson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 176 Wilson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 176 Wilson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 176 Wilson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 176 Wilson Avenue has units with air conditioning.
