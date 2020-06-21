All apartments in Brooklyn
175 Amity St. B3

175 Amity Street · (516) 668-2828
Location

175 Amity Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to Cobble Hill's most desirable block. On this beautiful, tree lined, and sun drenched street sits this newly renovated 1 bed apartment. This incredible unit comes complete with newly finished wood floors throughout, stainless appliances, ample storage and an oversized living/dining area perfect for hosting, truly set the space apart. This bright and airy home features 10ft ceilings and the added bonus of a bay window providing all day sunlight and beautiful tree line views of the neighborhood. The queen size bedroom has a generous closet, and a simple but spacious bathroom. Steps from the amazing and ever improving restaurants and shops on Court & Smith Streets. Close to all transportation. This is a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Amity St. B3 have any available units?
175 Amity St. B3 has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 175 Amity St. B3 currently offering any rent specials?
175 Amity St. B3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Amity St. B3 pet-friendly?
No, 175 Amity St. B3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 175 Amity St. B3 offer parking?
No, 175 Amity St. B3 does not offer parking.
Does 175 Amity St. B3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Amity St. B3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Amity St. B3 have a pool?
No, 175 Amity St. B3 does not have a pool.
Does 175 Amity St. B3 have accessible units?
No, 175 Amity St. B3 does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Amity St. B3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 Amity St. B3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 175 Amity St. B3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 Amity St. B3 does not have units with air conditioning.
