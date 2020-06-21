175 Amity St. B3

Amenities
Welcome to Cobble Hill's most desirable block. On this beautiful, tree lined, and sun drenched street sits this newly renovated 1 bed apartment. This incredible unit comes complete with newly finished wood floors throughout, stainless appliances, ample storage and an oversized living/dining area perfect for hosting, truly set the space apart. This bright and airy home features 10ft ceilings and the added bonus of a bay window providing all day sunlight and beautiful tree line views of the neighborhood. The queen size bedroom has a generous closet, and a simple but spacious bathroom. Steps from the amazing and ever improving restaurants and shops on Court & Smith Streets. Close to all transportation. This is a must see!!