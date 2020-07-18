171 Lexington Avenue

Amenities

Repeat after me - private elevator entry to the penthouse apartment with three (3) private outdoor spaces! Everything you've been wishing for through quarantine!! This stunning top floor apartment is a floor-through 2 bed / 1 bath on the border between Clinton Hill and Bed Stuy. The private elevator enters directly to a windowed foyer with ample storage space for all your outdoor gear and then some. The lovely spacious kitchen, with extra large stainless steel appliances and designer finishes, is open to the dining room/ living area. There is enough space for a couch and dining area framed by large windows that look over Brooklyn and a large windowed door to the over-sized patio - truly the essence of indoor/outdoor living flowing seamlessly from your living area. You can travel from the lower patio to the beautiful private roof deck (which is the size of the entire apartment) and have a truly socially distant party with views of NYC and beautiful Brooklyn. There are two custom outfitted bedrooms, both with extra large closets, and over-sized windows. Both can fit queen sized beds and additional furniture. Off the master there is a northern facing balcony overlooking delightful gardens. This apartment is missing nothing with phenomenal storage space, vented laundry in unit, elevator access, and so much outdoor space you'll never need to leave the house! Directly between the G train at Classon or Bedford - Nostrand stations, you can take your pick, or a quick jaunt to the A/C at Nostrand for easy access to Manhattan. Neighborhood hot spots include: Dough, Speedy Romeo's, Clementines, Do or Dive, YMCA, Mekelburg's, and so so so many more. You won't believe this gem! Easy to show!