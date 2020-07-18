All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 171 Lexington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
171 Lexington Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

171 Lexington Avenue

171 Lexington Avenue · (917) 704-4003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

171 Lexington Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$3,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Repeat after me - private elevator entry to the penthouse apartment with three (3) private outdoor spaces! Everything you've been wishing for through quarantine!! This stunning top floor apartment is a floor-through 2 bed / 1 bath on the border between Clinton Hill and Bed Stuy. The private elevator enters directly to a windowed foyer with ample storage space for all your outdoor gear and then some. The lovely spacious kitchen, with extra large stainless steel appliances and designer finishes, is open to the dining room/ living area. There is enough space for a couch and dining area framed by large windows that look over Brooklyn and a large windowed door to the over-sized patio - truly the essence of indoor/outdoor living flowing seamlessly from your living area. You can travel from the lower patio to the beautiful private roof deck (which is the size of the entire apartment) and have a truly socially distant party with views of NYC and beautiful Brooklyn. There are two custom outfitted bedrooms, both with extra large closets, and over-sized windows. Both can fit queen sized beds and additional furniture. Off the master there is a northern facing balcony overlooking delightful gardens. This apartment is missing nothing with phenomenal storage space, vented laundry in unit, elevator access, and so much outdoor space you'll never need to leave the house! Directly between the G train at Classon or Bedford - Nostrand stations, you can take your pick, or a quick jaunt to the A/C at Nostrand for easy access to Manhattan. Neighborhood hot spots include: Dough, Speedy Romeo's, Clementines, Do or Dive, YMCA, Mekelburg's, and so so so many more. You won't believe this gem! Easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
171 Lexington Avenue has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 171 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 171 Lexington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
171 Lexington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 171 Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 171 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 171 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 171 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 171 Lexington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 171 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 171 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 171 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 171 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 171 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 171 Lexington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 171 Lexington Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 171 Lexington Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity