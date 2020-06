Amenities

Recently remodeled with brand new kitchen and bathroom. All rooms have ceramic flooring and all rooms are freshly painted. Hot water and heating is not included. You can control your own temperature via the thermostat provided in the apartment. Located on corner of 17th Avenue and Benson Ave. Four family unit, 1 and 1/2 bedrooms, one bath. Public school across the street. 1 block away from D Train. We are screening all tenants in regard to credit score and employment.

No Pets Allowed



