Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Prime Sheepshead Bay, Medical Office For Lease, 2900 Sqft Storefront, Totally Finished And renovated. 10 exam rooms, 5



bathrooms, 2 large offices , front Desk ,Waiting Room. The rent is $8500 /month INCLUDING TAXES ,increase every year 3% only.



Tenant is Responsible for his own heat, electric and water. 3 or 5 years plus option , for more info call the broker.



high traffic area. 1/2 block to Sheepshead Bay Rd,1/2 to Sheepshead Bay station. 1 block to the Belt Pkwy , close to everything