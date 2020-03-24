160 CONGRESS

Amenities

Brownstone Beauty on Cobble Hill Park Block. New to market --- This lovely, sunny one bedroom with 3 exposures (North, South and West) features a full size eat-in kitchen. Spacious separate living room, large bedroom with beautiful shutters and plenty of closet space. Wood flooring, oversize windows throughout and a newly remolded bathroom with window. Located on a beautiful tree lined street, this Congress Street location is just minutes from the 2/3/4/5/R/F & G trains.Boutique shops, restaurants, gyms and nightlife in all directions. Brooklyn Bridge Park, Court Street, The Promenade, Trader Joes and so much more are just blocks away.Sorry no pets and non-smokers only