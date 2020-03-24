All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:50 PM

160 CONGRESS

160 Congress Street · (718) 625-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

160 Congress Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Brownstone Beauty on Cobble Hill Park Block. New to market --- This lovely, sunny one bedroom with 3 exposures (North, South and West) features a full size eat-in kitchen. Spacious separate living room, large bedroom with beautiful shutters and plenty of closet space. Wood flooring, oversize windows throughout and a newly remolded bathroom with window. Located on a beautiful tree lined street, this Congress Street location is just minutes from the 2/3/4/5/R/F & G trains.Boutique shops, restaurants, gyms and nightlife in all directions. Brooklyn Bridge Park, Court Street, The Promenade, Trader Joes and so much more are just blocks away.Sorry no pets and non-smokers only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 CONGRESS have any available units?
160 CONGRESS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 160 CONGRESS currently offering any rent specials?
160 CONGRESS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 CONGRESS pet-friendly?
No, 160 CONGRESS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 160 CONGRESS offer parking?
No, 160 CONGRESS does not offer parking.
Does 160 CONGRESS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 CONGRESS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 CONGRESS have a pool?
No, 160 CONGRESS does not have a pool.
Does 160 CONGRESS have accessible units?
No, 160 CONGRESS does not have accessible units.
Does 160 CONGRESS have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 CONGRESS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 CONGRESS have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 CONGRESS does not have units with air conditioning.
