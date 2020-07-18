159 17th Street

Amenities

Spacious 1,330 SF 2BR/2BA upper duplex, with a private 450 SF Roof Deck, in a beautiful 2 Family Townhouse; excellent for social distancing. Enjoy a perfect blend of old and new from exposed brick walls, and original ornate marble mantle to the stunning Brazilian white oak tiled wall, travertine and marble tiled bathrooms and solid mahogany woven doors. Hardwood Brazilian white oak flooring throughout. Recessed speakers in the living room.An open concept living area flows seamlessly from the living room to dining space into the kitchen, which includes a dishwasher, gas range, microwave, and in-unit washer/dryer, adjacent to a Travertine tiled bathroom with a large glass shower. Head up the traditionally curved brownstone staircase into two large king-size bedrooms with lots of closet space and a marble-tiled bathroom with a jetted tub. Your private 450SF roof deck is only a staircase away with New York City Skyline views and the Statue of Liberty in the distance. The unit is one flight up from the building lobby, which you can access via the external stoop.No-Smoking, especially on the roof deck. Cats Allowed. Furnished delivery could be negotiated. Heat and hot water included, renter pays electric and gas.Unit is around the corner from the R Train and 5 minutes to the F/G trains and one block away from the restaurants, supermarkets, and shops on bustling 5th Avenue.