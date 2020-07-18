All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 159 17th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
159 17th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

159 17th Street

159 17th Street · (718) 935-9800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

159 17th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Greenwood Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
lobby
Spacious 1,330 SF 2BR/2BA upper duplex, with a private 450 SF Roof Deck, in a beautiful 2 Family Townhouse; excellent for social distancing. Enjoy a perfect blend of old and new from exposed brick walls, and original ornate marble mantle to the stunning Brazilian white oak tiled wall, travertine and marble tiled bathrooms and solid mahogany woven doors. Hardwood Brazilian white oak flooring throughout. Recessed speakers in the living room.An open concept living area flows seamlessly from the living room to dining space into the kitchen, which includes a dishwasher, gas range, microwave, and in-unit washer/dryer, adjacent to a Travertine tiled bathroom with a large glass shower. Head up the traditionally curved brownstone staircase into two large king-size bedrooms with lots of closet space and a marble-tiled bathroom with a jetted tub. Your private 450SF roof deck is only a staircase away with New York City Skyline views and the Statue of Liberty in the distance. The unit is one flight up from the building lobby, which you can access via the external stoop.No-Smoking, especially on the roof deck. Cats Allowed. Furnished delivery could be negotiated. Heat and hot water included, renter pays electric and gas.Unit is around the corner from the R Train and 5 minutes to the F/G trains and one block away from the restaurants, supermarkets, and shops on bustling 5th Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 17th Street have any available units?
159 17th Street has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 159 17th Street have?
Some of 159 17th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
159 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 159 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 159 17th Street offer parking?
No, 159 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 159 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 159 17th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 17th Street have a pool?
No, 159 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 159 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 159 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 159 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 159 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 159 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 17th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 159 17th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity