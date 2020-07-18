All apartments in Brooklyn
1509 Jefferson

1509 Jefferson Avenue · (646) 397-7765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1509 Jefferson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
This is a stunning and bright, modern 3 bedroom in Prime Bushwick!The unit features hardwood cloors, central ac/heat, King size bedrooms with a spacious living room, exposed brick, virtual doorman and plentiful natural light. Stainless steel appliances with modern tile and full tub in bathroom.Convenience of laundry in the building as shared roof space and a shared backyard.Plethora of incredible cafes, restaurants, bars, shops, grocery stores, and more.Right near J/Z/M and L trains for easy transportation into the city.Good credit and income 40x the rent required. Contact Karina for an immediate showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Jefferson have any available units?
1509 Jefferson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1509 Jefferson have?
Some of 1509 Jefferson's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Jefferson currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Jefferson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Jefferson pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Jefferson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1509 Jefferson offer parking?
No, 1509 Jefferson does not offer parking.
Does 1509 Jefferson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Jefferson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Jefferson have a pool?
No, 1509 Jefferson does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Jefferson have accessible units?
No, 1509 Jefferson does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Jefferson have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Jefferson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Jefferson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1509 Jefferson has units with air conditioning.
