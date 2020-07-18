1509 Jefferson

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman

This is a stunning and bright, modern 3 bedroom in Prime Bushwick!The unit features hardwood cloors, central ac/heat, King size bedrooms with a spacious living room, exposed brick, virtual doorman and plentiful natural light. Stainless steel appliances with modern tile and full tub in bathroom.Convenience of laundry in the building as shared roof space and a shared backyard.Plethora of incredible cafes, restaurants, bars, shops, grocery stores, and more.Right near J/Z/M and L trains for easy transportation into the city.Good credit and income 40x the rent required. Contact Karina for an immediate showing!