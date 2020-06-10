All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 150 Nelson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
150 Nelson Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

150 Nelson Street

150 Nelson Street · (718) 765-3726
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

150 Nelson Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$8,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Look no further. This 2000+ sf duplex apartment in Carroll Gardens checks all of the boxes. In a 4-unit, boutique condo, this 2-bed, 2.5 bath rental boasts its own private entrance, a spacious and flexible floor plan and a large, private backyard. Upon entering through a private foyer, you are welcomed into an expansive and open-concept kitchen and living area. The living room has exposed brick throughout and an electric fireplace that adds another level of warmth and coziness to the space. The updated chef's kitchen features quartz countertops with a peninsula that seats up to four, a stainless steel Electrolux stove and convection microwave, a Bosch dishwasher, a wine fridge and excellent storage space. The kitchen is both highly functional and great for entertaining. The upstairs level has two well-proportioned bedrooms that receive southern light, two full baths including an en-suite master bath, and a laundry closet with wonderful storage and a large, stackable, gas LG washer/dryer. The expansive lower level offers a great deal of flexibility to use the space to suit your needs. It has high ceilings, a solid, central staircase with full under-staircase closet and a third half-bath. There are two well-proportioned rooms that can easily be used as a home office or a rec room. One of the rooms features a walk-in closet with Elfa system. The south-facing outdoor space is an urban sanctuary with blooming rose gardens and ample space to barbeque and play in the grass. This fantastic apartment has a 2-zone, Nest-controlled central air and heat system, and it is wired for Fios. It sits on a tree-lined block that is a short distance to the shops and restaurants on Court Street, the F/G subways, and all of the other neighborhood amenities. If you need any more convincing, this apartment also comes with a gated, outdoor parking spot on the same block that can accommodate a mid-sized SUV. Small pets are allowed. Available on August 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Nelson Street have any available units?
150 Nelson Street has a unit available for $8,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 150 Nelson Street have?
Some of 150 Nelson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Nelson Street currently offering any rent specials?
150 Nelson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Nelson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 Nelson Street is pet friendly.
Does 150 Nelson Street offer parking?
Yes, 150 Nelson Street does offer parking.
Does 150 Nelson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 Nelson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Nelson Street have a pool?
No, 150 Nelson Street does not have a pool.
Does 150 Nelson Street have accessible units?
No, 150 Nelson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Nelson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Nelson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Nelson Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 150 Nelson Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 150 Nelson Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity