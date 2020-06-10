150 Nelson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Look no further. This 2000+ sf duplex apartment in Carroll Gardens checks all of the boxes. In a 4-unit, boutique condo, this 2-bed, 2.5 bath rental boasts its own private entrance, a spacious and flexible floor plan and a large, private backyard. Upon entering through a private foyer, you are welcomed into an expansive and open-concept kitchen and living area. The living room has exposed brick throughout and an electric fireplace that adds another level of warmth and coziness to the space. The updated chef's kitchen features quartz countertops with a peninsula that seats up to four, a stainless steel Electrolux stove and convection microwave, a Bosch dishwasher, a wine fridge and excellent storage space. The kitchen is both highly functional and great for entertaining. The upstairs level has two well-proportioned bedrooms that receive southern light, two full baths including an en-suite master bath, and a laundry closet with wonderful storage and a large, stackable, gas LG washer/dryer. The expansive lower level offers a great deal of flexibility to use the space to suit your needs. It has high ceilings, a solid, central staircase with full under-staircase closet and a third half-bath. There are two well-proportioned rooms that can easily be used as a home office or a rec room. One of the rooms features a walk-in closet with Elfa system. The south-facing outdoor space is an urban sanctuary with blooming rose gardens and ample space to barbeque and play in the grass. This fantastic apartment has a 2-zone, Nest-controlled central air and heat system, and it is wired for Fios. It sits on a tree-lined block that is a short distance to the shops and restaurants on Court Street, the F/G subways, and all of the other neighborhood amenities. If you need any more convincing, this apartment also comes with a gated, outdoor parking spot on the same block that can accommodate a mid-sized SUV. Small pets are allowed. Available on August 15th.