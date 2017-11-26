All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:41 PM

1472 Myrtle Avenue

1472 Myrtle Avenue · (347) 264-1515
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Brooklyn
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
Location

1472 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-L · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1472 Myrtle avenue, Unit 2L is a 1-bedroom rental in prime Bushwick.

The apartment is 3 blocks away from both the L train and M trains. W/ convenience of bars, restaurants, supermarkets, delis, etc this apartment is a gem! Located on Myrtle Avenue the renter will have access to all things food, drink, fun, entertainment and much more.

With many apartments getting smaller and smaller, unit 2L is a rarity. The apartment is a floorthru and has a ton of space. There is a living room area, dining area, an additional room for office or closet, etc and then the master bedroom. The bedroom is large and can fit any sized bed plus furniture. The apartment is perfect for anyone.

The apartment is on the 2nd floor. Pets on approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1472 Myrtle Avenue have any available units?
1472 Myrtle Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1472 Myrtle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1472 Myrtle Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1472 Myrtle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1472 Myrtle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1472 Myrtle Avenue offer parking?
No, 1472 Myrtle Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1472 Myrtle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1472 Myrtle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1472 Myrtle Avenue have a pool?
No, 1472 Myrtle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1472 Myrtle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1472 Myrtle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1472 Myrtle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1472 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1472 Myrtle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1472 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
