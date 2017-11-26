Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1472 Myrtle avenue, Unit 2L is a 1-bedroom rental in prime Bushwick.



The apartment is 3 blocks away from both the L train and M trains. W/ convenience of bars, restaurants, supermarkets, delis, etc this apartment is a gem! Located on Myrtle Avenue the renter will have access to all things food, drink, fun, entertainment and much more.



With many apartments getting smaller and smaller, unit 2L is a rarity. The apartment is a floorthru and has a ton of space. There is a living room area, dining area, an additional room for office or closet, etc and then the master bedroom. The bedroom is large and can fit any sized bed plus furniture. The apartment is perfect for anyone.



The apartment is on the 2nd floor. Pets on approval.