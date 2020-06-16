All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:17 PM

1384 Madison Street

1384 Madison Street · (917) 397-4014
Location

1384 Madison Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-R · Avail. now

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
yoga
No Fee Oversized One Bedroom with Private Backyard and Deck!This one bedroom has an alcove dining nook that can also be used as a home office or for extra storage with a window (last picture).This exquisitely renovated residence offers fantastically modern luxury in the heart of ultra-trendy Bushwick, Brooklyn.Inside, enjoy unique features and tasteful upgrades including contemporary finishes, over-sized windows, original exposed brick and beautiful hardwood floors. The brand new kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, a gas stove with vented oven hood, dishwasher, white stone counter tops, high-gloss white lacquer cabinetry and a black and white tiled back splash. Sleek track lighting highlights the tall ceilings and generous, open layout, and a video intercom.Bushwick is home to one of the best art scenes in NYC, as well as unique restaurants, nightlife and historic architecture. Neighborhood highlights include new coffee shops, organic markets, vintage boutiques, art galleries, yoga studios and performance spaces arriving weekly. Be sure to take advantage of nearby Irving Square Park, with its dog friendly paths, performance space and beautifully landscaped central lawn, just a few short blocks away.Heading to Manhattan? 1384 Madison is conveniently located close to the L and M trains at Myrtle/Wyckoff Avenues for a swift and easy commute.Plese e-mail us for a virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1384 Madison Street have any available units?
1384 Madison Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1384 Madison Street have?
Some of 1384 Madison Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1384 Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
1384 Madison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1384 Madison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1384 Madison Street is pet friendly.
Does 1384 Madison Street offer parking?
No, 1384 Madison Street does not offer parking.
Does 1384 Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1384 Madison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1384 Madison Street have a pool?
No, 1384 Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 1384 Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 1384 Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1384 Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1384 Madison Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1384 Madison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1384 Madison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
