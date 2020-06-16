1384 Madison Street

Amenities

No Fee Oversized One Bedroom with Private Backyard and Deck!This one bedroom has an alcove dining nook that can also be used as a home office or for extra storage with a window (last picture).This exquisitely renovated residence offers fantastically modern luxury in the heart of ultra-trendy Bushwick, Brooklyn.Inside, enjoy unique features and tasteful upgrades including contemporary finishes, over-sized windows, original exposed brick and beautiful hardwood floors. The brand new kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, a gas stove with vented oven hood, dishwasher, white stone counter tops, high-gloss white lacquer cabinetry and a black and white tiled back splash. Sleek track lighting highlights the tall ceilings and generous, open layout, and a video intercom.Bushwick is home to one of the best art scenes in NYC, as well as unique restaurants, nightlife and historic architecture. Neighborhood highlights include new coffee shops, organic markets, vintage boutiques, art galleries, yoga studios and performance spaces arriving weekly. Be sure to take advantage of nearby Irving Square Park, with its dog friendly paths, performance space and beautifully landscaped central lawn, just a few short blocks away.Heading to Manhattan? 1384 Madison is conveniently located close to the L and M trains at Myrtle/Wyckoff Avenues for a swift and easy commute.Plese e-mail us for a virtual tour.