1374 Dean Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully done floor through brownstone apartment!



Original moldings and hardwood floors throughout that have been recently restored. See the details in the photos. Updated bathroom which include a full tub, brand new toilet, and beautiful big new tiles! The re-done kitchen has new stainless steel appliances that are being installed now. Huge bedroom has high hat lights and a walk-in closet. High hat lights run throughout the airy apartment and compliment the two original historic mantels and exposed brick. This gem of an apartment is located on Dean st, which is one of the quietest and most convenient residential blocks to live in. Tons of closet space and old world charm. The whole building is being beautifully restored as well. The wood floors in the hallways are being redone and the steps have been refurbished.



We consider your safety, no need to go out to check the apartment. Contact us, we can send you a VIRTUAL TOUR and do your application and meeting with the landlord ONLINE.