Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1374 Dean Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

1374 Dean Street

1374 Dean Street · (631) 740-7600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Brooklyn
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
Location

1374 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully done floor through brownstone apartment!

Original moldings and hardwood floors throughout that have been recently restored. See the details in the photos. Updated bathroom which include a full tub, brand new toilet, and beautiful big new tiles! The re-done kitchen has new stainless steel appliances that are being installed now. Huge bedroom has high hat lights and a walk-in closet. High hat lights run throughout the airy apartment and compliment the two original historic mantels and exposed brick. This gem of an apartment is located on Dean st, which is one of the quietest and most convenient residential blocks to live in. Tons of closet space and old world charm. The whole building is being beautifully restored as well. The wood floors in the hallways are being redone and the steps have been refurbished.

We consider your safety, no need to go out to check the apartment. Contact us, we can send you a VIRTUAL TOUR and do your application and meeting with the landlord ONLINE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1374 Dean Street have any available units?
1374 Dean Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1374 Dean Street have?
Some of 1374 Dean Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1374 Dean Street currently offering any rent specials?
1374 Dean Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1374 Dean Street pet-friendly?
No, 1374 Dean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1374 Dean Street offer parking?
No, 1374 Dean Street does not offer parking.
Does 1374 Dean Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1374 Dean Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1374 Dean Street have a pool?
No, 1374 Dean Street does not have a pool.
Does 1374 Dean Street have accessible units?
No, 1374 Dean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1374 Dean Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1374 Dean Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1374 Dean Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1374 Dean Street does not have units with air conditioning.
