1370 NEW YORK AVE.

Amenities

CRAZY DEAL !!! Get all at one package! The biggest Layout for the lowest Price !! HEAT HOT WATER GAS & ELECTRICITY INCLUDED IN THE RENT !!!The APT Features:Classic renovation (Modern renovations available for a higher price) high ceilings, Tons of natural light in every bedroom and plenty of closets space!! Aprox 800 Sqft, Separate Kitchen, dining area , Large living room , One room fit queen bed and the other room fit King size bed !! The building offers 24/7 security cameras, Elevator , Laundry facility No Fee for immediate move-in ! Fantastic location ! close to all and Located right by the 2,5 linesWe also have Studios , 1 ,2 & 3 bedrooms available Please note , pictures are from a model apartment For more info please contact me , Available to show everyday 10am-5:30pm By appointments only*** Please note Price can change anytime according to availability***OPEN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENTS PLEASE CALL / EMAIL TO REGISTER ABBA2644