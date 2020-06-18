All apartments in Brooklyn
1370 NEW YORK AVE.
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:15 PM

1370 NEW YORK AVE.

1370 New York Avenue · (917) 330-7954
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1370 New York Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11210
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
CRAZY DEAL !!! Get all at one package! The biggest Layout for the lowest Price !! HEAT HOT WATER GAS & ELECTRICITY INCLUDED IN THE RENT !!!The APT Features:Classic renovation (Modern renovations available for a higher price) high ceilings, Tons of natural light in every bedroom and plenty of closets space!! Aprox 800 Sqft, Separate Kitchen, dining area , Large living room , One room fit queen bed and the other room fit King size bed !! The building offers 24/7 security cameras, Elevator , Laundry facility No Fee for immediate move-in ! Fantastic location ! close to all and Located right by the 2,5 linesWe also have Studios , 1 ,2 & 3 bedrooms available Please note , pictures are from a model apartment For more info please contact me , Available to show everyday 10am-5:30pm By appointments only*** Please note Price can change anytime according to availability***OPEN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENTS PLEASE CALL / EMAIL TO REGISTER ABBA2644

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1370 NEW YORK AVE. have any available units?
1370 NEW YORK AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1370 NEW YORK AVE. have?
Some of 1370 NEW YORK AVE.'s amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1370 NEW YORK AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
1370 NEW YORK AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1370 NEW YORK AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 1370 NEW YORK AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1370 NEW YORK AVE. offer parking?
No, 1370 NEW YORK AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 1370 NEW YORK AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1370 NEW YORK AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1370 NEW YORK AVE. have a pool?
No, 1370 NEW YORK AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 1370 NEW YORK AVE. have accessible units?
No, 1370 NEW YORK AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 1370 NEW YORK AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1370 NEW YORK AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1370 NEW YORK AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1370 NEW YORK AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
