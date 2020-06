Amenities

NEW 2 Bedroom with a stunning modern kitchen and bathroom. Featuring dark hard wood flooring, A/C, Virtual Doorman, an open kitchen and Laundry in the building! Available immediately. Conveniently located a few short blocks to the 2&5 Trains and a few blocks from Flatbush Ave. It is also super close to SUNY Downstate and Prospect Park is about 10 min away! Pets on approval & Guarantors allowed Income & credit must be good or solid guarantor. RealStreet2827