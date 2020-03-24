All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

1328 Fulton Street

1328 Fulton St · (917) 364-1106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1328 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 705 · Avail. now

$2,120

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Contact us for more information on incentives.Designed with a focus on smart technology and service, 1328 Fulton is impeccably maintained by a full time superintendent and porter. Residents can welcome guests and receive deliveries with the Carson Living App on their mobile phone from wherever they may be. The buildings Amazon storage room also provides security and convenience. The building's parking garage is available for monthly rental for both gas and electric vehicles. Storage units and bicycle storage are also available at no extra cost for the first year. Building amenities for all residents include a landscaped terrace, fitness center, and laundry room.1328 Fulton Street offers studios that range from 460-640 SF and provide substantial floor space and layout options for living and sleeping. All residences at 1328 Fulton start on the third floor which ensures light, quiet, and privacy with floor to ceiling windows. The open kitchen features Caesarstone countertops, which is the perfect setting for dining and entertaining, and the wide slat oak floors give each apartment a warm and modern look. GE appliances and Moen faucets in the kitchen and Grohe sanitary fittings and Kohler tubs in the bathrooms all provide both quality craftsmanship and durability. All units offer great light, unobstructed views and central heat and air conditioning. Contact us for information on this and other available units.*Gross Price - $2,474* Rent advertised is net effective* All photos are for sample purposes, showcasing the property model units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 Fulton Street have any available units?
1328 Fulton Street has a unit available for $2,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1328 Fulton Street have?
Some of 1328 Fulton Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1328 Fulton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 Fulton Street pet-friendly?
No, 1328 Fulton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1328 Fulton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1328 Fulton Street does offer parking.
Does 1328 Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 Fulton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 1328 Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1328 Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 1328 Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 Fulton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 Fulton Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1328 Fulton Street has units with air conditioning.
