Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

Contact us for more information on incentives.Designed with a focus on smart technology and service, 1328 Fulton is impeccably maintained by a full time superintendent and porter. Residents can welcome guests and receive deliveries with the Carson Living App on their mobile phone from wherever they may be. The buildings Amazon storage room also provides security and convenience. The building's parking garage is available for monthly rental for both gas and electric vehicles. Storage units and bicycle storage are also available at no extra cost for the first year. Building amenities for all residents include a landscaped terrace, fitness center, and laundry room.1328 Fulton Street offers studios that range from 460-640 SF and provide substantial floor space and layout options for living and sleeping. All residences at 1328 Fulton start on the third floor which ensures light, quiet, and privacy with floor to ceiling windows. The open kitchen features Caesarstone countertops, which is the perfect setting for dining and entertaining, and the wide slat oak floors give each apartment a warm and modern look. GE appliances and Moen faucets in the kitchen and Grohe sanitary fittings and Kohler tubs in the bathrooms all provide both quality craftsmanship and durability. All units offer great light, unobstructed views and central heat and air conditioning. Contact us for information on this and other available units.*Gross Price - $2,474* Rent advertised is net effective* All photos are for sample purposes, showcasing the property model units.