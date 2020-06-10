1235 Decatur Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!* This NO FEE 4 BR in a renovated Bushwick limestone is hard to beat. Recently repainted and updated this apartment is primed for you to move right in. Among its many highlights include a spacious open kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage, good counter space, and hardwood floors throughout. The apartment also features a renovated bathroom including subway tile and a brand new vanity. The location simply speaks for itself: just 2 blocks to the L train at Wilson and a short jaunt to the J/Z train at Chauncy St. You've got all that Bushwick has to offer at your fingertips, including Nowadays, Father Knows Best, Bushwick Taco Co., & much more. If you need some green space, Irving Square Park is just a few blocks away. Available for immediate occupancy.



-Guarantors considered

-Pets allowed on a case by case basis

-NO BROKER'S FEE

-Rent includes heat and hot water

-Bath features subway tile and new vanity

-Hardwood floors throughout

-Common living area