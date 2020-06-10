All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

1235 Decatur Street

1235 Decatur Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1235 Decatur Street, Brooklyn, NY 11207
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!* This NO FEE 4 BR in a renovated Bushwick limestone is hard to beat. Recently repainted and updated this apartment is primed for you to move right in. Among its many highlights include a spacious open kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage, good counter space, and hardwood floors throughout. The apartment also features a renovated bathroom including subway tile and a brand new vanity. The location simply speaks for itself: just 2 blocks to the L train at Wilson and a short jaunt to the J/Z train at Chauncy St. You've got all that Bushwick has to offer at your fingertips, including Nowadays, Father Knows Best, Bushwick Taco Co., & much more. If you need some green space, Irving Square Park is just a few blocks away. Available for immediate occupancy.

-Guarantors considered
-Pets allowed on a case by case basis
-NO BROKER'S FEE
-Rent includes heat and hot water
-Bath features subway tile and new vanity
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Common living area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 Decatur Street have any available units?
1235 Decatur Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1235 Decatur Street have?
Some of 1235 Decatur Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 Decatur Street currently offering any rent specials?
1235 Decatur Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 Decatur Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1235 Decatur Street is pet friendly.
Does 1235 Decatur Street offer parking?
No, 1235 Decatur Street does not offer parking.
Does 1235 Decatur Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1235 Decatur Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 Decatur Street have a pool?
No, 1235 Decatur Street does not have a pool.
Does 1235 Decatur Street have accessible units?
No, 1235 Decatur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 Decatur Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1235 Decatur Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1235 Decatur Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1235 Decatur Street does not have units with air conditioning.
