Beautiful two bedroom apartment with a lot of natural light and living space! Just 500 feet from the Van Siclen Avenue Train Stop where you can catch the J or the Z into the city in just thirty minutes or walk to Liberty Avenue to catch the C train giving you many options for your work or play. In addition, 120 Van Siclen Avenue is located only three blocks from Brooklyn's Highland Park located on the Brooklyn-Queens border and includes football fields, baseball fields, tennis courts and in the winter, a frozen pond for skating! Year-round you can take a bike ride on the bike-friendly paths that surround the reservoir.