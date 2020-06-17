All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

120 Van Siclen Avenue

120 Van Siclen Avenue · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 Van Siclen Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11207
Cypress Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful two bedroom apartment with a lot of natural light and living space! Just 500 feet from the Van Siclen Avenue Train Stop where you can catch the J or the Z into the city in just thirty minutes or walk to Liberty Avenue to catch the C train giving you many options for your work or play. In addition, 120 Van Siclen Avenue is located only three blocks from Brooklyn's Highland Park located on the Brooklyn-Queens border and includes football fields, baseball fields, tennis courts and in the winter, a frozen pond for skating! Year-round you can take a bike ride on the bike-friendly paths that surround the reservoir.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Van Siclen Avenue have any available units?
120 Van Siclen Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 120 Van Siclen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
120 Van Siclen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Van Siclen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 120 Van Siclen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 120 Van Siclen Avenue offer parking?
No, 120 Van Siclen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 120 Van Siclen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Van Siclen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Van Siclen Avenue have a pool?
No, 120 Van Siclen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 120 Van Siclen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 120 Van Siclen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Van Siclen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Van Siclen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Van Siclen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Van Siclen Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
