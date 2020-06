Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful one bedroom duplex in the heart of BedStuy, just finished a complete renovation. Spectacular apartment with privacy and personal support system in three languages, English, Spanish and French. Roof garden with tables. Coffee, sandwiches and salads available across the street. Brooklyn Bridge 10 blocks away. Subway station less than a five minute walk. Parks and recreation facilities nearby. Numerous restaurants within walking distance. Manhattan 20 minutes away by subway.