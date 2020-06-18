118 Saint Marks Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace bike storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bike storage

Available for lease or sale. Video Tour: https://youtu.be/OKENIwpDV8wMatterport 3D and VR Tour: https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7W9Y6Uh59jw__;!!CHCva4lQ!SKMLvKHkCZkqQyLrSLx_GlXnTq5feTqWspMjGbX49-Q4oTrtrgpzs0IOjjjUqs6e8Fo$Bright, elegantly renovated 1400sf 3BR 2bath duplex home in the heart of north Park Slope. The main floor has wide three-windowed living room, modern open chef's kitchen, working fireplace with marble mantle, hardwood floors, separate dining area, master and second bedrooms with two full baths. Spiral staircase leads to a bright open 20x14ft third bedroom/sunroom/den that opens up to an enormous private roof deck. This home includes a washer and dryer, split unit heating and cooling system, bike storage, and additional storage in the basement. Steps away to the restaurants and shops of Park Slope's 5th Avenue, a few short blocks to the Barclays Center, Brooklyn Academy of Music, and Atlantic Terminal with access to several major subway lines and the Long Island Railroad.