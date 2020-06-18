All apartments in Brooklyn
118 Saint Marks Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:30 AM

118 Saint Marks Place

118 Saint Marks Place · (718) 832-4191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

118 Saint Marks Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
bike storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bike storage
Available for lease or sale. Video Tour: https://youtu.be/OKENIwpDV8wMatterport 3D and VR Tour: https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7W9Y6Uh59jw__;!!CHCva4lQ!SKMLvKHkCZkqQyLrSLx_GlXnTq5feTqWspMjGbX49-Q4oTrtrgpzs0IOjjjUqs6e8Fo$Bright, elegantly renovated 1400sf 3BR 2bath duplex home in the heart of north Park Slope. The main floor has wide three-windowed living room, modern open chef's kitchen, working fireplace with marble mantle, hardwood floors, separate dining area, master and second bedrooms with two full baths. Spiral staircase leads to a bright open 20x14ft third bedroom/sunroom/den that opens up to an enormous private roof deck. This home includes a washer and dryer, split unit heating and cooling system, bike storage, and additional storage in the basement. Steps away to the restaurants and shops of Park Slope's 5th Avenue, a few short blocks to the Barclays Center, Brooklyn Academy of Music, and Atlantic Terminal with access to several major subway lines and the Long Island Railroad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Saint Marks Place have any available units?
118 Saint Marks Place has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 118 Saint Marks Place have?
Some of 118 Saint Marks Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Saint Marks Place currently offering any rent specials?
118 Saint Marks Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Saint Marks Place pet-friendly?
No, 118 Saint Marks Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 118 Saint Marks Place offer parking?
No, 118 Saint Marks Place does not offer parking.
Does 118 Saint Marks Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Saint Marks Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Saint Marks Place have a pool?
No, 118 Saint Marks Place does not have a pool.
Does 118 Saint Marks Place have accessible units?
No, 118 Saint Marks Place does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Saint Marks Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Saint Marks Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Saint Marks Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Saint Marks Place does not have units with air conditioning.
