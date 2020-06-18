All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:06 AM

1166 Nostrand Avenue

1166 Nostrand Avenue · (917) 543-3226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Brooklyn
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
Location

1166 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Flatbush

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
APARTMENT WON'T LAST!!APARTMENT DESCRIPTION:Newly gut renovated, two room studio in the heart of the Prospect Lefferts Garden available immediately.This 1st floor apartment, is beautifully designed with a spacious bedroom area large enough for a queen-sized bedroom set and has a large floor to ceiling closet. Tons of natural light throughout the day.The living space can easily fit a couch and dining room table. Galley, windowed kitchen with full size oven and microwave, has plenty of counter and cabinet space. Brand new tiled floors throughout the apartment.The bathroom is beautifully designed featuring a stall shower with rain shower head, custom sink and vanity, and stoned tiling.Central air units throughout the apartment.- Storage Available- Laundry to be installed soon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1166 Nostrand Avenue have any available units?
1166 Nostrand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1166 Nostrand Avenue have?
Some of 1166 Nostrand Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1166 Nostrand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1166 Nostrand Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1166 Nostrand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1166 Nostrand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1166 Nostrand Avenue offer parking?
No, 1166 Nostrand Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1166 Nostrand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1166 Nostrand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1166 Nostrand Avenue have a pool?
No, 1166 Nostrand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1166 Nostrand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1166 Nostrand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1166 Nostrand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1166 Nostrand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1166 Nostrand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1166 Nostrand Avenue has units with air conditioning.
