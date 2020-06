Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard doorman on-site laundry

RIDICULOUSLY GOOD PRICE!OUT OF THIS WORLD APTS! BRAND BRAND NEW BUILDINGRIGHT OFF KOSCIUSZKO J TRAIN AND 5 MINUTES WALK TO CENTRAL AVE M TRAIN!This Lovely Apartment is LOADED With Natural Light!Gorgeous spacious 2br apt with closets and floor to ceiling windows! HUGE living RoomCentral Air & Heat UnitsMarvelous High Ceilings & And Brand new Kitchen with Top of the Line Stainless steel Apps.Incredibly BIG Bathroom with Deep Tub and Astonishing Tiles!Shared Backyard & Rooftop!Laundry in Building!Fantastic Location Close to all Bars / Restaurants / Convenient Stores / Pharmacies and so many more!A MUST SEE!Guarantors Are WELCOME!PET FRIENDLY!Only 1st Month & Security Deposit To Move In!