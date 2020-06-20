All apartments in Brooklyn
112 16th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

112 16th St

112 16th Street · (718) 791-6634
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

112 16th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3980 · Avail. now

$3,980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand New, Stunning 2BR 2BA in PARK SLOPE - No Fee - Property Id: 284636

Brand new, stunning apartment available in Park Slope!

EXTENSIVE VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE!
No broker fee, and six weeks free!

This apartment features:
- Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- Queen size bedrooms
- Large windows providing ample sunlight
- Washer and dryer in unit
- Hardwood floors throughout
- AC/heat units installed

The building features a rooftop deck with fantastic views of the Manhattan skyline, and is conveniently located just steps away from the R train, and a short walk to neighborhood restaurants, shopping, banks, markets and more!

This apartment will not be available for long. For more information on this unit, or to schedule a private viewing, contact Yosef immediately - 718-791-6634

- No broker fee!
- Six weeks free on 13 month lease!
- Pets allowed

(Price is net effective)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284636
Property Id 284636

(RLNE5795891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 16th St have any available units?
112 16th St has a unit available for $3,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 16th St have?
Some of 112 16th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
112 16th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 16th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 16th St is pet friendly.
Does 112 16th St offer parking?
No, 112 16th St does not offer parking.
Does 112 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 16th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 16th St have a pool?
No, 112 16th St does not have a pool.
Does 112 16th St have accessible units?
No, 112 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 112 16th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 16th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 16th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 112 16th St has units with air conditioning.
