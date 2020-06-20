112 16th St

Amenities
Brand New, Stunning 2BR 2BA in PARK SLOPE - No Fee - Property Id: 284636
Brand new, stunning apartment available in Park Slope!
EXTENSIVE VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE!
No broker fee, and six weeks free!
This apartment features:
- Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- Queen size bedrooms
- Large windows providing ample sunlight
- Washer and dryer in unit
- Hardwood floors throughout
- AC/heat units installed
The building features a rooftop deck with fantastic views of the Manhattan skyline, and is conveniently located just steps away from the R train, and a short walk to neighborhood restaurants, shopping, banks, markets and more!
This apartment will not be available for long. For more information on this unit, or to schedule a private viewing, contact Yosef immediately - 718-791-6634
- No broker fee!
- Six weeks free on 13 month lease!
- Pets allowed
(Price is net effective)
