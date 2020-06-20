112 16th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand New, Stunning 2BR 2BA in PARK SLOPE - No Fee - Property Id: 284636



Brand new, stunning apartment available in Park Slope!



EXTENSIVE VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE!

No broker fee, and six weeks free!



This apartment features:

- Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances

- Queen size bedrooms

- Large windows providing ample sunlight

- Washer and dryer in unit

- Hardwood floors throughout

- AC/heat units installed



The building features a rooftop deck with fantastic views of the Manhattan skyline, and is conveniently located just steps away from the R train, and a short walk to neighborhood restaurants, shopping, banks, markets and more!



This apartment will not be available for long. For more information on this unit, or to schedule a private viewing, contact Yosef immediately - 718-791-6634



- No broker fee!

- Six weeks free on 13 month lease!

- Pets allowed



(Price is net effective)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284636

