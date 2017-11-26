111 South 2nd Street

Amenities
Available June 1st. This full-floor, one-bedroom apartment with a home office is located in a beautiful brownstone that has been completely renovated to perfection. Measuring approximately 800 square feet, Unit 3 is just two flights up in a gorgeous red brick townhouse located on South 2nd Street between Bedford and Berry. Centrally located on the south side of Williamsburg, this apartment is equidistant to the L, J, M, Z trains and the ferry.
Apartment features include an open living room with a separate dining room, and a windowed eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tons of cabinet storage. There is a huge master bedroom with a separate home office. The unit also boasts new hardwood floors throughout, ornate custom millwork and moldings with a clean modern feeling. The new bathroom has all white porcelain and tiles throughout with a walk-in shower stall. Triple exposures and a total of eight windows make this a bright open and airy apartment.
This nonsmoking building has a laundry in the basement. Pets are permitted on a case-by-case basis.