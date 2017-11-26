All apartments in Brooklyn
111 South 2nd Street

111 South 2nd Street · (917) 704-1306
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 South 2nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available June 1st. This full-floor, one-bedroom apartment with a home office is located in a beautiful brownstone that has been completely renovated to perfection. Measuring approximately 800 square feet, Unit 3 is just two flights up in a gorgeous red brick townhouse located on South 2nd Street between Bedford and Berry. Centrally located on the south side of Williamsburg, this apartment is equidistant to the L, J, M, Z trains and the ferry.

Apartment features include an open living room with a separate dining room, and a windowed eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tons of cabinet storage. There is a huge master bedroom with a separate home office. The unit also boasts new hardwood floors throughout, ornate custom millwork and moldings with a clean modern feeling. The new bathroom has all white porcelain and tiles throughout with a walk-in shower stall. Triple exposures and a total of eight windows make this a bright open and airy apartment.

This nonsmoking building has a laundry in the basement. Pets are permitted on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 South 2nd Street have any available units?
111 South 2nd Street has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 South 2nd Street have?
Some of 111 South 2nd Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 South 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 South 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 South 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 South 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 111 South 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 111 South 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 111 South 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 South 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 South 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 111 South 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 111 South 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 111 South 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 111 South 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 South 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 South 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 South 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
