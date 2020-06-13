111 Newel St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

VR TOUR AVAILABLE



NO Fee ??? Sunny One Bedroom with 500 sqft of Private Backyard in the heart of Greenpoint.



This unit features a Queen-sized bedroom with large living room and wide oak wood flooring throughout. The living space can effortlessly accommodate your couch, coffee table and entertainment center. Chef's kitchen with beautiful stone countertops, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet and counter space that walk out to your own private backyard. Bathroom has rainfall shower head with detachable handle. A/C split units, storage units, and laundry in the building!



Only 4 blocks from the Nassau G, 15 minutes from the Bedford L, and surrounded by neighborhood favorites like Five Leaves, Torst, Cup coffee, Calexico, Cafe Grumpy's, Diamond Lil, and so much more.