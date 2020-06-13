All apartments in Brooklyn
111 Newel St

111 Newel Street · (917) 488-9707
Location

111 Newel Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1L · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
VR TOUR AVAILABLE

NO Fee ??? Sunny One Bedroom with 500 sqft of Private Backyard in the heart of Greenpoint.

This unit features a Queen-sized bedroom with large living room and wide oak wood flooring throughout. The living space can effortlessly accommodate your couch, coffee table and entertainment center. Chef's kitchen with beautiful stone countertops, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet and counter space that walk out to your own private backyard. Bathroom has rainfall shower head with detachable handle. A/C split units, storage units, and laundry in the building!

Only 4 blocks from the Nassau G, 15 minutes from the Bedford L, and surrounded by neighborhood favorites like Five Leaves, Torst, Cup coffee, Calexico, Cafe Grumpy's, Diamond Lil, and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Newel St have any available units?
111 Newel St has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 Newel St have?
Some of 111 Newel St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Newel St currently offering any rent specials?
111 Newel St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Newel St pet-friendly?
No, 111 Newel St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 111 Newel St offer parking?
No, 111 Newel St does not offer parking.
Does 111 Newel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Newel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Newel St have a pool?
No, 111 Newel St does not have a pool.
Does 111 Newel St have accessible units?
No, 111 Newel St does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Newel St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Newel St has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Newel St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 111 Newel St has units with air conditioning.
