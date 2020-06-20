103 4th Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

No Fee! Park Slope Prewar 1 Bed - Easy Access to Shopping and Transportation at Atlantic Terminal & Minutes from Prospect Park This large, top floor prewar 1 bedroom has an entry foyer which leads to a newly renovated windowed kitchen with full size appliances, including a dishwasher. The spacious west facing living room is flooded with natural light via the skylight. A large closet, remote controlled ceiling fan, loft-like ceilings, decorative original fireplace, exposed brick wall and hardwood floors complete the living room. The quiet, light-filled bedroom over looks a peaceful garden and easily fits a queen sized with ample room to spare. The bedroom features hardwood floors, a large, deep closet and a remote controlled ceiling fan. Available June 1st.