Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

103 4th Avenue

103 4th Avenue · (646) 577-6045
Location

103 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-R · Avail. now

$2,975

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
No Fee! Park Slope Prewar 1 Bed - Easy Access to Shopping and Transportation at Atlantic Terminal & Minutes from Prospect Park This large, top floor prewar 1 bedroom has an entry foyer which leads to a newly renovated windowed kitchen with full size appliances, including a dishwasher. The spacious west facing living room is flooded with natural light via the skylight. A large closet, remote controlled ceiling fan, loft-like ceilings, decorative original fireplace, exposed brick wall and hardwood floors complete the living room. The quiet, light-filled bedroom over looks a peaceful garden and easily fits a queen sized with ample room to spare. The bedroom features hardwood floors, a large, deep closet and a remote controlled ceiling fan. Available June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 4th Avenue have any available units?
103 4th Avenue has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 4th Avenue have?
Some of 103 4th Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
103 4th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 103 4th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 103 4th Avenue offer parking?
No, 103 4th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 103 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 4th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 103 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 103 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 103 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 103 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 4th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 4th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
