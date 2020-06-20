102 Scholes Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel bike storage

NO FEE Williamsburg 3 bed/1.5 bath with HUGE Private TERRACE



*VIrtual tour and VR photos available upon request*



Excellent natural light and ample common space finished with a unique neo antique aesthetic just 15 minutes to Manhattan! Bedrooms are well-appointed with space for full-size furniture. Awesome eat-in kitchen includes stainless steel appliance package with dishwasher, breakfast bar, and smart storage system. The building has bike storage, communal rooftop with fantastic city views, and laundry room. Pet friendly. No fee. Guarantors accepted.



Lorimer (M/J} Broadway (G} Montrose (L} CitiBikes around the corner!



Enjoy all the best that Williamsburg has to offer at neighborhood favorites such as Duck Duck, Testo, Fortunato, Modern Love, Okonomi, Suzume, LP n Harmony, Crystal Lake and SO much more!