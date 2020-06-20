All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 102 Scholes Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
102 Scholes Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

102 Scholes Street

102 Scholes Street · (917) 280-5971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

102 Scholes Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$3,199

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
NO FEE Williamsburg 3 bed/1.5 bath with HUGE Private TERRACE

*VIrtual tour and VR photos available upon request*

Excellent natural light and ample common space finished with a unique neo antique aesthetic just 15 minutes to Manhattan! Bedrooms are well-appointed with space for full-size furniture. Awesome eat-in kitchen includes stainless steel appliance package with dishwasher, breakfast bar, and smart storage system. The building has bike storage, communal rooftop with fantastic city views, and laundry room. Pet friendly. No fee. Guarantors accepted.

Lorimer (M/J} Broadway (G} Montrose (L} CitiBikes around the corner!

Enjoy all the best that Williamsburg has to offer at neighborhood favorites such as Duck Duck, Testo, Fortunato, Modern Love, Okonomi, Suzume, LP n Harmony, Crystal Lake and SO much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Scholes Street have any available units?
102 Scholes Street has a unit available for $3,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 Scholes Street have?
Some of 102 Scholes Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Scholes Street currently offering any rent specials?
102 Scholes Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Scholes Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Scholes Street is pet friendly.
Does 102 Scholes Street offer parking?
No, 102 Scholes Street does not offer parking.
Does 102 Scholes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Scholes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Scholes Street have a pool?
No, 102 Scholes Street does not have a pool.
Does 102 Scholes Street have accessible units?
No, 102 Scholes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Scholes Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Scholes Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Scholes Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Scholes Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 102 Scholes Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity